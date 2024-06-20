Lions Roster Getting Heavy on Razorbacks Flavor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorbacks fans have found Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell to be highly relatable.
He's rough around the edges, demands old school toughness and speaks his mind in the plainest of manners. He's relatable right down to his ability to appreciate of former Hogs.
Former offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Dan Skipper have earned the good graces of Campbell lately and effectively paved the way for a third Razorback to crack the Detroit roster. Jake Bates, who kicked for Arkansas in 2022, recently became the poster child for the philosophy and purpose of the UFL.
He spent this spring as a standout for the Michigan Panthers. Detroit immediately had reason to keep an eye on Bates as he kicked a 64-yard field goal in Week 1 at Ford Field.
The former Razorback followed with two more 60+ field goals while hitting 21-of-28 attempts. It was enough to net him a contract with the Lions worth roughly $2 million over two years.
Factor in Skipper recently signed an extension to be with Detroit for another season and it guarantees the Lions will have almost as many Razorbacks Hogs fans recognize heading into the season as the actual Arkansas football team. It just might be enough to allow the Lions to make a slight dent on a market that has traditionally leaned heavily toward the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.
