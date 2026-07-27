Arkansas Football Returning Starters With Most to Prove This Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even with over 40 transfers on its roster, Arkansas still has several returnees from its 2025 team with much to prove.

With new coach Ryan SIlverfield going into his first season at the helm, he was fortunate to retain a handful of talented veterans capable of playing extensive roles this fall.

Here are the returning Razorbacks with the most to prove during the 2026 season.

Quincy Rhodes, DE

Rhodes would've been picked in the NFL Draft in April had he understandably chosen to forgo his senior season at Arkansas, but the North Little Rock native decided to return to school and give the Hogs one more year.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhodes doesn't necessarily have anything left to prove to Arkansas fans or first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield.

But he has plenty to prove to national pundits and all 32 NFL teams who will have the opportunity to select him in next year's draft.

Rhodes can be a first-round pick depending on how he plays this season, and if the Razorbacks are able to win a few games and aren't an SEC afterthought, that would only improve his national stature.

"We know the type of player he is, but he's still scratching the surface," Silverfield said at SEC Media Days. "That's one thing about Quincy that I love is he knows that he has more upside. So we're continuing to push him.

"His body has already hanged in the short time with our new strength and conditioning staff. We're seeing him take steps in the right direction in a leadership role. We're going to continue to push him.

I'm as hard on him as any player in our roster."

CJ Brown, WR

Arkansas is still looking for someone to break out and become its No. 1 option at wideout, and Brown could be just the guy. The Bentonville native has yet to have a true breakout year at Arkansas, but will have an opportunity to assert himself as a solid SEC receiver this season playing alongside Boise State transfer Chris Marshall and Memphis transfer Jamari Hawkins, among others.

Sep 6, 2025; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year will be Brown's junior season, and he'll be looking to make himself known on the national level as well. Not just for potential professional suitors, but also those in the collegiate ranks as well if he were to make the decision to leave Arkansas.

If he does have a solid campaign and then decides to stick around in Fayetteville, he'll at least have earned himself a bigger check.

Jaden Platt, TE

Rohan Jones may have been the big-play threat at tight end for Arkansas last year, but Jaden Platt had a quietly good season.

The former Texas A&M transfer had 21 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including a score against his former school and a career-high four catches for 66 yards against Texas. He's likely to be the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart this year.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt (83) reacts to making a first down against LSU Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As good of a year as Platt had in 2025, he was stuck in Jones' shadow. That won't be the case this year, and if a No. 1 target doesn't break out at the wideout spot, Jones could become the go-to guy for either AJ Hill or KJ Jackson.

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