Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 10, Jaden Platt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Jaden Platt emerges as the go-to option at tight end for the Arkansas Razorbacks this fall, it'll be due to his gains not only on the field as a redshirt sophomore, but his body transformation this offseason.

Platt, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, enters his fourth season at the college level noticeably leaner than at any point in his playing career. He became a prime target early on for former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, catching 21 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns but did average over 18 yards per catch, which coaches hope to utilize this season.

That big play ability is something Razorbacks tight end coach Morgan Turner wants to tap into and has a track record of doing just that.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt (83) bobbles the football in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner's history of development at the tight end position during his time at Stanford is what caught the attention of former coach Sam Pittman.

He had a hand in helping former Cardinal standouts such as Dalton Schultz, Austin Hooper, Coby Fleener, Levine Toilolo, Zach Ertz, Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson to become NFL Draft picks.

That type of development is what continues to attract quality tight ends across the country out of the high school ranks and transfer portal. And by the looks of it, Platt is bought in and put in the extra work to become the type of player most expected as a top-150 recruit in the 2023 cycle.

"Jaden [Platt] did a really nice job," Turner said this spring. "He's also working to change his body up too. He's been really strict with his diet. He's been putting in the extra work.

"It's been fun to kind of see that, him try to take the next step in his growth and really just completely getting serious about everything involved with this game. He's changed his body and you can see it, and I think he's moving better."

Platt has the potential to become an NFL Draft selection himself over the next few months, and passes the eye test when it comes to looking the part.

He already possesses the size to be an effective blocker in the pass game after giving up one sack last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

That could lead to him likely being utilized greatly in that role given the Razorbacks are breaking in new players at both tackle spots.

His sheer length and speed in the open field can create mismatches against linebackers and safeties, which is an underrated part of Platt's game.

Arkansas Razorback tight end Jaden Platt (83) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he truly takes that next step in development by maximizing his athletic ability, he could become an All-SEC caliber player at a position where it's Trey'Dez Green and then everyone else in conference.

Platt is easily the most experienced tight end on Arkansas' roster and will have the opportunity to become the leader in a group full of young, but talented athletes. With new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey calling plays, his scheme always involves heavy use of the tight end position.

Whether it was Caden Prieskorn in 2022 (48 receptions, 602 yards and 7 touchdowns), Anthony Landphere in 2023-24 (62 receptions, 639 yards and 7 touchdowns) or Christian Ross, Bryce Anderson and Matt Adcock combining for 300 yards and four touchdowns, Cramsey isn't afraid to utilize the talent at his disposal.

"[Turner] has developed me a lot, and he's really helped me become the tight end I want to be," Platt said earlier this spring. "He's going to keep helping me become that tight end he wants me to be in whatever this offense wants me to be. But he knows how to keep the room together. And I kind of saw the message with Coach [Ryan] Silverfield and [Cramsey].

"They really instilled that. They wanted me back, and they wanted me to play. Not only that, but they wanted me to compete as well. That's one thing that was very, very important to me, is somewhere I could compete and somewhere I could be not just complacent, but go get after it. I really, really appreciate that they wanted to keep me back."

A leaner, quicker and more confident version of Platt could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Arkansas in Year One as the Razorbacks seek consistency in the passing game this fall.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 10 Jaden Platt

No. 11 CJ Brown

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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