Razorback Report: Arkansas kickoff time against Mississippi State announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas won’t have any more games its favored to win except for one and fans now know when that game will take place.
The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-3 SEC) will host Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3 SEC) in a game that will kickoff at 3 p.m. on SEC Network Nov. 1.
The Bulldogs are currently on a three-game losing streak and could easily come to Fayetteville on a four-game losing streak with a game against No. 22 Texas this weekend.
The showdown between Arkansas and Mississippi State is a must-win game for both teams if they want to go bowling in December.
The Razorbacks have the harder path to get to six wins than Mississippi State and can afford just one loss to remain in the hunt for a bowl game.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are only two wins away from becoming bowl eligible and Arkansas is the only unranked opponent left on their schedule.
So, the game that’ll take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in less than two weeks may not rival a game like Georgia vs. Alabama, but both will have a lot to play for.
Both sides will also need to record upsets in the final five games of the season to reach six wins.
- No. 5 Arkansas men’s golf concluded its fall schedule with a fourth-place finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate invitational Monday. The Razorbacks posted a three day score of 846 (18-under par) led by Cam Smith's fifth-place finish with an 8-under, 209 final score.
Fallen Oak Collegiate Final Results:
T1 #9 LSU 273-276-283=832 / -32
T1 #20 Alabama 279-281-272=832 / -32
3 #18 Illinois 284-279-272=835 / -29
4 #5 Arkansas 282-275-289=846 / -18
5 #7 Ole Miss 278-286-285=849 / -15
6 #19 Tennessee 287-281-282=850 / -14
7 UNLV 290-287-284=861 / -3
8 #36 Georgia 281-289-293=863 / -1
9 Mississippi State 294-284-288=866 / +2
10 Chattanooga 283-292-292=867 / +3
11 Southern Miss 294-283-292=869 / +5
12 Wisconsin 291-293-288=872 / +8
13 Iowa 292-288-302=881 / +17
14 #38 South Carolina 292-302-291=885 / +21
Arkansas Individual Results
T5 Cam Smith 69-70-69=209 / -8
T18 Erich Fortlage 70-69-74=213 / -3
T23 Nilo Maki-Petaja 72-68-74=214 / -2
T27 John Daly II 73-68-74=215 / -1
T40 Gerardo Gomez 71-74-72=217 / +1
T44 Willie Gordon (Ind.) 73-70-76=219 / +3
- Arkansas women’s golf is tied with Florida for the lead after one round at The Ally at old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. Junior Abbey Schutte (-3, T4) scored Arkansas’ lowest round of the day, a 3-under 69, and is one shot behind the trio of leaders after the first 18 holes. The second round will commence at 10 a.m. from the first hole.