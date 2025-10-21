Razorback Report: Arkansas kickoff time against Mississippi State announced

All Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Deonte Anderson (91) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Deonte Anderson (91) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas won’t have any more games its favored to win except for one and fans now know when that game will take place.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-3 SEC) will host Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3 SEC) in a game that will kickoff at 3 p.m. on SEC Network Nov. 1.

The Bulldogs are currently on a three-game losing streak and could easily come to Fayetteville on a four-game losing streak with a game against No. 22 Texas this weekend.

The showdown between Arkansas and Mississippi State is a must-win game for both teams if they want to go bowling in December.

The Razorbacks have the harder path to get to six wins than Mississippi State and can afford just one loss to remain in the hunt for a bowl game.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are only two wins away from becoming bowl eligible and Arkansas is the only unranked opponent left on their schedule.

So, the game that’ll take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in less than two weeks may not rival a game like Georgia vs. Alabama, but both will have a lot to play for.

Both sides will also need to record upsets in the final five games of the season to reach six wins.

Did You Notice?

  • No. 5 Arkansas men’s golf concluded its fall schedule with a fourth-place finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate invitational Monday. The Razorbacks posted a three day score of 846 (18-under par) led by Cam Smith's fifth-place finish with an 8-under, 209 final score.

Fallen Oak Collegiate Final Results:

T1  #9 LSU  273-276-283=832 / -32
T1  #20 Alabama 279-281-272=832 / -32
3  #18 Illinois  284-279-272=835 / -29
4  #5 Arkansas  282-275-289=846 / -18
5  #7 Ole Miss  278-286-285=849 / -15
6  #19 Tennessee  287-281-282=850 / -14
7  UNLV  290-287-284=861 / -3
8  #36 Georgia  281-289-293=863 / -1
9  Mississippi  State  294-284-288=866 / +2
10  Chattanooga  283-292-292=867 / +3
11  Southern Miss  294-283-292=869 / +5
12  Wisconsin  291-293-288=872 / +8
13  Iowa  292-288-302=881 / +17
14 #38 South Carolina  292-302-291=885 / +21

Arkansas Individual Results

T5 Cam Smith 69-70-69=209 / -8
T18 Erich Fortlage 70-69-74=213 / -3
T23 Nilo Maki-Petaja 72-68-74=214 / -2
T27 John Daly II 73-68-74=215 / -1
T40 Gerardo Gomez 71-74-72=217 / +1
T44 Willie Gordon (Ind.) 73-70-76=219 / +3

  • Arkansas women’s golf is tied with Florida for the lead after one round at The Ally at old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. Junior Abbey Schutte (-3, T4) scored Arkansas’ lowest round of the day, a 3-under 69, and is one shot behind the trio of leaders after the first 18 holes. The second round will commence at 10 a.m. from the first hole.

