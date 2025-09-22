Razorback Report: Former Arkansas tight end's career day in NFL not enough
Arkansas may not have as many former players in the NFL as some of its SEC peers, but it’s hard to top the day one former Razorback had.
Tight end Hunter Henry had one of his best days since leaving Fayetteville in Sunday’s early slate of games with the New England Patriots.
Henry had eight catches for 90 yards (11.3 yards per catch) on 11 targets and two touchdowns.
In Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry’s first touchdown reception was on a five-yard pass from Drake Maye that made the score 14-7.
His second touchdown catch was more important, though.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Maye found Henry open in the middle of the field for a 16-yard touchdown, tying the game, 14-14.
However, Henry’s efforts wouldn’t be enough to stop Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers from scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 2:16 left to play in the game to secure the win, 21-14.
In all, there are 16 former Arkansas players in the NFL, including four who will be playing on Monday Night Football tonight.
Those Razorbacks all play for the Detroit Lions and include:
- Jake Bates, Kicker, Detroit Lions|
- Frank Ragnow, Center, Detroit Lions
- Dan Skipper, Offensive Tackle, Detroit Lions
- Isaac TeSlaa, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions
The other former Arkansas players on NFL rosters are:
- Kamren Curl, Safety, Los Angeles Rams
- Beaux Limmer, Center / Offensive Line, Los Angeles Rams
- Hunter Henry, Tight End, New England Patriots
- Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jeremiah Ledbetter, Defensive Lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cam Little, Kicker, Jacksonville Jaguars
- John Ridgeway III, Defensive Lineman, New Orleans Saints
- Dwight McGlothern, Cornerback, Minnesota Vikings
- Deatrich Wise Jr., Defensive End, New England Patriots
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 10 Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas’s basketball programs are bringing back “Primetime at the Palace” after a decade-long absence to mark the start of the college basketball season. The event will be held October 3 at 8 p.m. and will feature, “an exclusive event-themed t-shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, a one-of-a-kind arena laser show experience, a dunk contest and a men’s Red-White scrimmage as well as an array of entertainment and much more.”
Former Arkansas track and field athletes won a combined 10 medals at the World Athletics Championships held at Japan National Stadium on Sunday. Ayden Owens-Delerme broke his Puerto Rican national record to claim silver in the decathlon. Isabella Whittaker ran on the United States 4 x 400m championship record performance and Nickisha Pryce ran anchor leg as Jamaica finished runner-up in the 4 x 400m relay. Read more here.