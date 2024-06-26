Razorback Stadium Still Respected by Gaming Company
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- EA Sports has been in the process of rebranding one of its best games ever, NCAA Football. EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled for release July 19 and nuggets of gameplay, new technology and more has been revealed for this year's game.
The gaming company released its top 25 toughest places to play Tuesday which included several SEC teams with Arkansas coming in at No. 23. Not a bad spot by any means considering the Razorbacks rocky decade long stretch of noncompetitive football.
Plenty of existing factors can be contributed to Arkansas’ downfall but not having a new college football video game each summer has to be thrown in. The Razorbacks have won 53 games since 2014 which ranks No. 53 amongst all 65 FBS programs. From 2004-2013 the team won 68.
Texas A&M tops the list as the toughest stadium to play in for gamers this summer. The reasoning is backed up well considering the Aggies have led the SEC in ticket revenue eight of the past nine seasons. A random nugget most college football fans don't realize is Arkansas consistently finishes in the top five. The Razorbacks took the No. 1 spot during its bounce back 2021 campaign with a 9-4 overall record.
If EA Sports actually took an historical perspective then having Arkansas in the top 25 ought to be applauded. There have been several instances over the past decade when the Hogs are even moderately successful that Razorback Stadium is packed, loud and roaring. Season tickets for 2022 were sold at the highest rate pre-bike wreck.
Fans might not flock to Fayetteville in droves this fall compared to previous seasons under Sam Pittman. The motive in hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator was likely a move to put butts in seats.
Stealing a victory on the road at Oklahoma State before a home matchup against UAB will do wonders for Arkansas' team confidence early on. The team won't play at home again until October 5 against Tennessee. If the Razorbacks are even relatively good barring a losing record then the stadium might be hopping like old times.
