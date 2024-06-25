Tennessee's Vitello Reaffirms Arkansas Program, Van Horn's Status as Elite Coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The student has won before the master. Tennessee beat the Texas A&M, 6-5, in a winner-take-all game at the College World Series to continue the SEC's dominace of college baseball.
Volunteers coach and former Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello had plenty to say about his coaching journey after reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
"Guys like Zander [Sechrist] and Dylan [Loy] are benefactors of who I think is the best coach in the country," Vitello said. "Coach [Dave] Van Horn is who I’m talking about."
The two key pitchers who just helped clinch his first national title are direct beneficiaries of his time as a Razorback working under Van Horn. The championship coach who managed to build one of the strongest line-ups in college baseball history with five players who hit over 20 runs, still holds his former boss in high regard.
"Coach Van Horn gave me that opportunity and also helped lead me along the way," Vitello said.
"The one thing I’d like to say, and I think some of them appreciate I hustled around down there. And most of them hate me, which is fine, but what they need to realize is their program definitely had a hand in what happened tonight. There’s no question about that."
Baseball undoubtedly has a luck component mixed in. Every CWS winner along the way has had its moments of fortune.
The Volunteers were one 50-50 check swing call away from losing the opening game in Omaha and one game away from being eliminated by No. 4 seed Evansville before even making it to the College World Series. The 2022 Tennessee team, also led by Vitello, finished 25-5 in SEC play, a full three games clear of anyone that year, and got knocked out in the super regional.
Whether those ingredients ever align for Van Horn and Arkansas is up in the air, but that's mostly beside the point. He and his Razorbacks program are held in high regard in the eyes of coaches who have scaled and reached the top of the mountain top. Just listen to the newest member of the club.
"Arguably the best fans in the league and best stadium," Vitello said. "Huge crowds [and] winning tradition."
