Breathe Calipari; Arkansas Fans Get It More Than Kentucky Fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over the past couple of weeks it's been pretty easy to see why all it took was a long walk for for former Kentucky head coach John Calipari to decide to pack up his stuff and end a 25-year relationship with the Wildcats to go to Arkansas.
Though he moved 700 miles and a full time zone away, Kentucky fans can't stop obsessing over their ex. After Razorbacks losses to Baylor and Illinois, Big Blue Nation flooded social media with grievances regarding Calipari.
There appears to be far more complaining and trolling from Wildcats fans than Arkansas fans. It's to a point that it has become easy to see why Kentucky spent the last five seasons either at home or on the "One Shining Moment" video as yet another victim of a first round upset.
For some reason, Big Blue Nation is obsessed with winning the November championship. Sure, it's five months before March Madness and has basically no impact on NCAA Tournament selection so long as the losses don't pile up too much, but apparently in Kentucky, not winning the football regular season in basketball is the end of the world.
First off, it's disappointing to see such a proud program be so obsessed with its former coach. It's sad, desperate, and should be beneath such a storied program.
Arkansas found itself in a similar situation. Eric Musselman walked away from Arkansas after having posted more success than Calipari at Kentucky with his two Elite 8s and a Sweet 16 over his final four seasons, yet Hogs fans aren't scouring USC message boards and pounding social media trash talking Musselman.
In fact, after reading the previous sentence, half the fan base just went "Oh, yeah. That's where he went." Musselman is all but forgotten because full focus is on Calipari, not casting a jealous eye at an ex-coach because they can't get over it.
The sad thing is, Kentucky went out and landed a great coach. It must be an odd feeling to be a favorite son, yet the Arkansas-Illinois game appears to have had as many Wildcats fans watching as Illini and Razorbacks fans.
While Musselman is appreciated while simultaneously borderline forgotten, what hasn't disappeared is the lesson he firmly ingrained in Hogs fans. Don't sweat what happens in November, December and early January so long as the wins pile up at a decent clip.
Instead, trust the process. What's important during this time of year is to nail down the rotation and establish a culture that takes hold fully by February that dominates in March.
It's possible that after a decade and a half of taking abuse from Kentucky fans, Calipari may sink into a pattern of wincing after a loss much like an oft beaten dog upon first entering a loving home. It's OK though.
Arkansas fans are surprisingly much better educated on the game. They understand it's impossible to reach the Hogs' full potential late in SEC play and the NCAA Tournament without at least a couple of Quad 1 non-conference losses and an early loss or two in SEC play.
WIthout those losses, it's much harder to coach players up to their best selves. Razorbacks with bad habits who continue to win against name opponents aren't introspective enough to change their games.
What happened against Illinois is a perfect example. Calipari has all the ammunition he needs to get his team to focus on closing out harder on the perimeter, spend hundreds of hours over the holidays working on free throws and endlessly shoring up three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, so long as the Hogs continue to show growth both in chemistry and in those three areas, all will be fine with Arkansas fans. Unlike at Kentucky, the upcoming games against Michigan and Miami aren't must-wins, although getting at least one of those would go a long way.
Instead, they are barometers. Fans will be watching closely to see if Calipari is doing his part during practice and, so long as that's evident, all will be well.
Arkansas fans are smart enough to know this team hasn't been able to practice together for more than a few days this fall. They can see how much better freshman Billy RIchmond already is on defense and understand how much of an impact a healthy Jonas Aidoo is going to have once he is fully recovered.
Meanwhile, Pope had better win football season over at Kentucky. He appears to be doing that so far, but if he team slips up, Wildcats fans are going to act like the world is falling.
Nevermind that mentality potentially damages whether his team will be ready in March. Big Blue Nation is obsessed with winning in October and November. Just not on the football field where it should be happening.
So, relax Calipari. While social media may look like you're still the Kentucky coach based on the comments, this is a different world.
Fans at Arkansas expect a process of growth that peaks in late February and March. Make that happen and all that Big Blue Nation chatter will go away while they glance at their holiday trophies because there's nothing else to watch in Kentucky once the second round of the NCAA Tournament rolls around.