Razorbacks Receive Commitment From Explosive Athlete
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Explosive 2025 athlete Nigel Pringle committed to the Razorbacks Monday around 5 p.m. after official visits at Arkansas and Kansas.
He also had offers from Oregon, Memphis, Arizona, UCF and Arizona State. The Houston-area native is considered 3-star athlete by three of the major recruiting publications.
Pringle is the No. 1,292 overall prospect for 2025, No. 105 player at his position and No. 199 in the Lone Star state. He is projected to play as a defensive back, although he is evaluated as an athlete capable of playing multiple positions by 247sports.
He has similar size to 2024 defensive back signee Selman Bridges at 6-2, 178 pounds. Pringle flashed big play ability at multiple positions as a junior by averaging 21 yards per punt return on special teams. He returned one of his three interceptions for a touchdown.
The addition of Pringle gives Arkansas 17 total commitments in a class that ranks No. 31 in the country and No. 12 overall in the SEC, according to 247sports composite recruiting ranking. On3 has Arkansas slotted at No. 38 among FBS programs and No. 14 overall in conference.
Arkansas still has a few more slots to fill as coach Sam Pittman alluded to at SEC Media Days. His staff has a set goal of 20 freshman signees each year, but were short of that mark last cycle.
"Sometimes what ends up happening is you're going high school, so our goal every year is try to get to 20," Pittman said. "We did not [in the 2024 class]. We want to try to get to 20 out of high school."
2025 Razorbacks Recruiting Class
4-star LB Tavion Wallace
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
4-star OL Connor Howes
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star DL Caleb Bell
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star DB Taijh Overton
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star ATH Nigel Pringle
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star DL JaQuentin Madison
N/A K Evan Noel
HOGS FEED:
• $2,500 for the Ultimate Calipari Razorback Experience
• New tornado movie offers perfect glimpse into relationship between OU, Texas, Arkansas fans in SEC
• Something Basic from Past Gives Hogs Hope as Petrino Makes It New Again
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook