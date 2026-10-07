Razorbacks DC Explains What's Gone Wrong With Arkansas' Run Defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts doesn't need to search very hard to find where things have gone wrong against the run.

Too many Razorbacks are getting caught looking inside, losing leverage or simply failing to make the tackle when the ball gets to the perimeter. That's become a dangerous combination for a defense preparing to face another SEC offense capable of finding creases for a 200-yard day.

The Hogs rank No. 79 nationally against the run, yielding over 146 yards per game on the ground. Probably the biggest number to come out of it is the Razorbacks have allowed more than 200 rushing yards against each of their two SEC opponents in Georgia (254) and Texas A&M (231).

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle before a first half snap against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Where the Razorbacks have struggled most is on outside run containment where missed tackles, bad angles and some miscommunication on the backend that's been the root cause for explosive plays.

"Full blown combination of all those things that entail that why they're getting on the perimeter and we're not having success," Roberts said on Tuesday. "There are some teams that have obviously been able to run the ball up the middle as much. Whether it's the quarterbacks out there, quarterback run game, or exactly balance on counter schemes, different things are stretch deals.

"A lot of times it's the gap integrity. We watch it where a defensive end has this gap and he's responsible for this gap, and he starts peeking inside, and the next thing you know, he gets swallowed up, and we no longer have an edge to our defense."

Some of that might be due to a lack of pure talent, instincts and twitchiness at the point of attack rather than pure lack of effort, at least on the defensive side of the football.

At some point, Roberts has to determine how much of the problem can be corrected through assignment discipline and how much comes down to having the right guys on the field capable of executing and winning those one-on-one matchups on the outside.

"It may be the defensive end pinches, the linebacker is supposed to fold over the top, and the linebacker doesn't play with the right side at leverage," Roberts continued. "Or it may be a pull scheme. The linebacker's got his inside his outside arm ready to take on the block.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes before a play in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

If a defensive end loses contain, someone at the second level has to compensate. If a linebacker takes the wrong leverage while doing so, the responsibility shifts to a safety or corner coming downhill.

By that point, Arkansas is relying on one final desperation tackle in the open field against a ball carrier with a full head of steam. Miss that one, and there might not be anyone left between him and the end zone.

"Now, the safety's got to be the free hitter and play the D gap now, and the safety doesn't show up, or he triggers late, or he misses the tackle, and so all those things have occurred for us.

"We've got to get the guys in the secondary playing more aggressive in the run game. We've got to get corners that are going to be willing tacklers. If I'm an unblocked corner, I've got to be able to find a way to go make a tackle, even if it's for a two-yard gain. We want people to show up and play an aggressive manner when the run is coming at them."

Roberts has spent his entire coaching career preaching physicality and applying pressure on opposing offenses. Except now, the Arkansas offense isn't doing enough to stay on the field to even let the defense catch its breath.

For a coach who wants to be aggressive, he first needs 11 hats on the field who are going to show discipline on every single down. Because that's the only way Arkansas is going to be able to have a chance to win on Saturday afternoon.

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