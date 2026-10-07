Roberts Will Get Sick If Tennessee's Rushing Attack Keeps Up Torrid Pace

FAYETTEVILLE — Tennessee has won 31 consecutive football games under head coach Josh Heupel when running for at least 200 yards.

If the Vols do so on Saturday against Arkansas, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts won't be having a fun afternoon in more ways than one.

"My God," Roberts said. "I’m going to throw up in the press box if they rush for 200."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas' defense has certainly been better than its offense through the first five games of the season, and Roberts said Tuesday that Arkansas' defensive line is the Razorbacks' strongest defensive unit. Still, UA's run defense has left something to be desired.

Utah ran for 140 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry, while Georgia (254 yards, 6.0 YPC) and Texas A&M (231, 4.7 YPC) both gashed Arkansas on the ground.

The Hogs did stifle Tulsa's No. 55-ranked rushing attack, holding the Golden Hurricane to only 65 yards and 2.8 yards per carry, though they've yet to shut down the running game of a Power Four opponent.

Tennessee comes into Saturday's game with the 14th-best run game in the country, averaging 240.6 yards a game on the ground.

Standout RB DeSean Bishop ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns in UT's 24-14 victory over Auburn. Texas has been the lone team to stop Bishop so far, holding him to 34 yards on 11 carries on Sept. 26.

"They went to 12 personnel and they’re big, physical up front," Roberts said of the Volunteers. "The two tight ends they’ve got are really good blockers too, physical at the point of attack. The tailback’s a really good player. So, it’s not a whole lot, I mean, they’re just really good at executing what they do and they’ve got good people doing it.

Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) and defensive back Miguel Mitchell (24) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Any great defense, people talk about the linebackers, the D-line and stuff, but if you're going to be any good on defense, you have great perimeter run support. You've got to have corners that tackle. You've got to have safeties that fly around that are really good tacklers in space. I mean, it don't matter. I mean, it's got to be all 11.

"You got to be level at all three levels. So I think our guys are very capable. We're going to keep shooting. I thought today was one of our best practices we've had. So I think the attitude's been outstanding. They're answering the bell. We've just got to keep ringing that sucker."

Arkansas will have to ring Bishop's bell a few times on Saturday and stuff him in the backfield if they're going to have any chance of beating Tennessee.

Kickoff between Arkansas and No. 15 Tennessee is set for 3:15 p.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium, with coverage on the SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.