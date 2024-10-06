Razorbacks' Defense Stands Tall, Leads Tennessee at Halftime
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas did something the other four teams playing No. 4 Tennessee have been unable to do this year, get a lead. The Razorbacks lead 3-0 at halftime over the Volunteers.
Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams held a high-powered offense that came into the game third in the country at 565.8 yards per game to just 76 yards going into the break and picking up three sacks.
An early 20-yard chip shot field goal gave the Razorbacks an early 3-0 lead. A costly false start on third-and-goal at the 1-yard line forced coach Sam Pittman to take the points.
Arkansas continued to move the ball down the field at ease, at one point outgaining the Vols 223-29 in total yards as Tennessee remained incredibly conservative in its playcalling. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava had just four passing attempts past the halfway point of the second quarter.
However, Arkansas could not find anymore joy on the scoreboard, two failed fourth-down attempts stymied drives that held promise. Ramsey's kicking woes continued, missing a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter wide left. He is now just 7-for-12 in field goal attempts this year. The Hogs did everything except score, Green was not sacked, nor did they turn the ball over. However, putting up more points proved elusive.
To make the Razorbacks' situation even more precarious, Tennessee will get the ball first to start the second half.
