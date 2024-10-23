Razorbacks Expect Full Force of Mississippi State Cowbells
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Does anyone actually enjoy the cowbells outside of Starkville, Miss.?
"I don’t think anybody likes the sound of those cowbells," linebacker Larry Worth said.
Well ,like them or not, they're here and ready to take on Arkansas. This game has all the hallmarks of a lighter crowd in the SEC, if there ever could be one. A morning kick at 11:45 between two teams with a combined record of 5-9 and scrapping for bowl eligibility isn't how you draw up an ideal college football environment.
Coach Jeff Lebby is already recruiting fans to show up and show out against Arkansas to try and get his first SEC win of his coaching career.
"We are going to need you back in the house at 11:45 a.m. this Saturday louder than ever with cowbells in hand as we take on Arkansas," Lebby said in an email to students. "There's nothing better than a fall Saturday in Starkville."
This is also the best chance ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs to win an SEC game under Lebby in his first year. The Razorbacks have a 60.3% chance to win the game according to the model.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the challenges that come with playing on the road after nearly a month within the confines of Razorback Stadium.
"We played the bells all day yesterday and going to do it again today," Pittman said. "To me, that’s the biggest advantage that you have. It’s not necessarily the travel."
The players are trying to get their cowbell jitters out before the game to avoid chaos on gameday.
"This week we are practicing with a crowd noise that involves cowbells," center Addison Nichols said. "It's something that we need to prepare for, and I think that we'll be ready for it as an [offensive] line."
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday 11:45 a.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Fans can hear the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, in Little Rock at 103.7 The Buzz and statewide on the Razorback Sports Network.