Freshman May Get Big Shot for Razorbacks Against Bulldogs

Hogs' coach Sam Pittman gives first availability report at SEC Teleconference with changes at running back

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a running game that has been catching grief since a 34-14 loss to LSU on Saturday night, Arkansas may go with a talented freshman at running back. The availability report looks like he's going to play.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman delivered the first report Wednesday morning on the SEC Teleconference pretty much left Braylen Russell as the guy who may get more time this week. He's been one of the best-looking freshmen for the Hogs.

Ja'Quinden Jackson, who has been the main guy all season, is listed as doubtful and Rodney Hill is only probable. That status points to Russell and Rashod Dubinion being the main guys running the ball. It's something they are needing more and more getting into SEC play.

"We've got to take pressure off our quarterback, and our wide receivers and our offensive line for that matter in third down," Pittman said. "Every time you turn around and hand it off you want to have success. We have not necessarily done that the latter part of the last two, three games. We're trying to get it back. We know that's a big vital part of us having opportunities to win."

The Bulldogs rank last in the SEC in rushing yards allowed with 192.4 per game. State has allowed nearly 200 more yards than 15th-place Florida this season. If that doesn't get the Hogs' running game drolling, they aren't looking.

It makes you wonder if Arkansas can rely on the run if the Bulldogs start stacking folks in the box, which could give Bobby Petrino's offense some opportunities throwing the ball downfield.

