Razorback Basketball Well Represented for NBA Opening Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will have one of the highest amounts of former players on NBA rosters to begin the 2024-25 season this week. That number should grow as first year head coach John Calipari specializes in developing his players into professional athletes.
Just a few months removed from two Arkansas alumni facing off in the NBA Finals, Daniel Gafford (Mavericks) and Jordan Walsh (Celtics) are back with their teams. Both teams are expected to compete for a title again, according to FanDuel's sportsbook.
Arkansas' first one-and-done star Moses Moody recently signed a three year, $39 million extension to remain with Golden State. The Warriors' coach Steve Kerr has always been complimentary of Moody's work ethic and willingness to play his role for the team.
"He's playing great," Kerr said during Golden State's training camp. "He's gotten so much better in so many ways. We've always loved his character, his work ethic. This is the most confidence he's played with."
Jaylin Williams enters his third season in Oklahoma City and has carved out his role as one of the leagues best young post players. His willingness to take charges was on full display with 19 such plays last season which ranked No. 6 in the NBA last season.
The Thunder also have three-point assassin Isaiah Joe in its arsenal coming off the bench. He has proven himself as one of the best shooters in the league and is even better when being heavily guarded.
Williams and Joe led the Thunder to 57 wins and a No. 1 seed in last season's NBA Playoffs last season, but were dispatched by Dallas in six games during the Western Conference semifinals. Oklahoma City's youthfulness last season gained plenty of experience to grow on which could lead to bigger things this season.
Orlando Magic point guard Anthony Black is expected to have a breakout season during his second year in the league. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft didn't rip defenses as he had less than a 13% offensive usage rate as a rookie.
Black appeared in 69 games, starting 33 for the Magicwhile averaging five points, two rebounds and one assists in 17 minutes per game. He made 47% of his field goals, nearly 40% from three but struggled a bit from the free throw line at 61%.
Charlotte's second-year guard Nick Smith, Jr. is poised to be a huge part to his team's offense this season after an impressive showing during summer league and preseason play. He was a menace on both sides of the court with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists and one block in his preseason debut last week.
Smith will be in a new system after former coach Steve Clifford's dismissal. He played in 51 games as a rookie, averaging six points and two rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.
Ricky Council will likely be a reserve option for Philadelphia after impressive work on a two-way contract for most of his rookie campaign. He returns to the 76ers, but has his work cut out to see the courtas the likely fourth option at his position.
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Stanley Umude joined the team after shooting nearly 45% from three during his time in Detroit. Umude has quite a few guys ahead of him before sniffing the floor much with a loaded roster, but does hold upside with his three-point shot and defense.
Fellow Razorbacks star Bobby Portis was one of the more highly regarded sixth men in the league last year, finishing third for the award behind Malik Monk and Naz Reid. After sitting for the latter part of preseason play, the 29-year-old enters years No. 12 in the NBA.
Portis had a hot hand offensively throughout preseason play, averaging 16 points on 75% shooting from the floor and 81.8% from deep in just over 16 minutes per game. With Khris Middleton still rehabbing an ankle, the former Arkansas great could see an increased role until his return.
Former Razorback star and NBA 12-year veteran Patrick Beveley will not suit up for an NBA squad for the first team in over a decade. He has received interest from NBA to make a return with his success playing abroad in Israel.
He currently feels comfortable in Israel despite an ongoing war and doesn't see himself leaving anytime soon.
"We've been having a couple of teams reach out," Beverley shared on his podcast. "A couple of EuroLeague teams reached out, obviously, because of what's going on with the war. They want to know if I'm gonna stay there, where I'ma go, but I like it here. I feel good. I love my teammates. I love my coach. I love the owner. I love the Israeli culture. Do I regret my decision? No, not at all. I think it's probably one of the best decisions I made."