FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's fall camp has entered its most consequential stretch, and the picture emerging isn't one of a program with everything figured out.

The Razorbacks are still actively sorting out its identity, with urgency building as the Sept. 5 opener against North Alabama approaches.

QB1 Competition Still Has No Clear Answer

Sunday's first fall camp scrimmage was supposed to bring separation between KJ Jackson and AJ Hill. Instead, both quarterbacks led three scoring drives apiece across a 137-play scrimmage, and Silverfield offered no clarity afterward. "I don't know who the starting quarterback is," he said. "No one is perceived to move in front of the other."

Jackson orchestrated a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 34-yard strike to Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, who also hauled in a 96-yard reception on the day.

Hill answered with his own scoring drives, including a 98-yard march that also featured Marshall as the top target. That both quarterbacks are finding success through the same receiver is a small but telling detail, Marshall looks like a legitimate difference-maker regardless of who's throwing him the ball.

Silverfield has said he hopes for more clarity within the week, but the competition remains genuinely unresolved with fewer than three weeks separating this scrimmage from kickoff.

Injuries Are Starting to Pile Up in Concerning Spots

Beyond the quarterback intrigue, camp has delivered some setbacks. Silverfield confirmed that tight end Maddox Lassiter will miss the entire season after undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury, a genuine loss at a position already short on proven depth.

More pressing for the offense as a whole, leading running back Sutton Smith has been sidelined with a lower-leg issue that kept him out of Sunday's scrimmage entirely.

That caution is reasonable given Smith's history as he missed nearly all of 2024 at Memphis with a season-ending injury. But it also means Arkansas's presumptive lead back, recently named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, has lost valuable practice reps building chemistry with a retooled offensive line.

Silverfield did offer one piece of reassurance, noting that outside of Lassiter's situation, the rest of camp's ailments have been "soft-tissue" issues unlikely to linger into the season.

scrimmage on the hill 🏡 pic.twitter.com/Avbfe8VW4s — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 18, 2026

What Silverfield Called the Tightest Camp in School History

Silverfield has been direct about just how demanding this preseason has been, describing it at one point as the tightest training camp in program history.

That intensity reflects the scale of what his staff is attempting: installing new schemes, evaluating nearly 40 transfer portal additions, and building depth-chart clarity across almost every position group, all within a single offseason.

That urgency has shown up in deliberate, detail-oriented preparation beyond just practice reps.

Arkansas ran a full mock gameday simulation 24 hours ahead of its first stadium scrimmage, walking through everything from team hotel logistics to bus routes to pregame meals, specifically so nothing feels unfamiliar once games actually start counting.

Silverfield has framed that kind of preparation as central to his coaching philosophy, arguing that player comfort and familiarity translate directly into better performance once the lights come on.

For a roster with this much turnover, that level of institutional planning may end up mattering just as much as the on-field competition itself.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. | Arkansas footbal

For a fanbase still working through mixed feelings about the coaching change, this stretch of camp offers a genuinely honest snapshot.

The quarterback battle staying open suggests true competition rather than favoritism toward Silverfield's old Memphis pieces, a detail worth crediting.

But the injury situation at running back and tight end is a clear reminder that this team, still learning to function as a unit for the first time, doesn't have much room left for further setbacks before facing stiff competition.

The next two weeks of practice will likely determine far more about Arkansas's season than the opener itself.

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