Blake Brings Soft Hands Hogs Have Needed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Charlotte wide receiver turned Arkansas commit is well seasoned. Sorta.
He's been hanging around college football for a full four seasons now. However, the first half of those years was exactly that, hanging around, biding his time while trying to grow into the college game.
Technically, Blake is more South Carolina Gamecock than Charlotte 49er. His first three seasons were spent in Columbia with the likes of Shane Beamer and Darius Rucker.
In his first season with the the Gamecocks, he posted one carry for -9 yards and no receptions during a cameo appearance against North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. In Year 2, Omega generated 10 times that offensive production with a single catch for one yard against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, a full 10 yards more offense than the previous year.
Eventually he started getting a few breaks. In 2023 he hauled in 19 receptions for 250 yards, 41 of which came on a single play, which would be good enough for fifth with Arkansas this year. However, it was enough to earn a 13.2 yards per catch average and put him on Charlotte's radar as someone who might be leaned upon the following year.
As a 49er, the coaches took advantage of Omega slowly growing over the years, setting the table for a huge season in 2024. He repaid their investment with 32 catches for 795 yards and nine touchdowns while putting up a monstrous 24.8 yards per catch average that immediately put him on the radar for a lot of teams, including Michigan State, Utah, Oklahoma State and South Carolina.
Perhaps no team in America was in more need of a developing receiver than Arkansas. With the transfer portal, NFL draft and eligibility exhaustions, the Hogs were depleted of resources at the position.
While his production in the SEC might raise flags, it should be noted Omega had five catches for 86 yards against No. 1 Georgia in his final season at South Carolina and had a string of multiple catch games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri before leaving to be the man in the AAC. Add that success to the growth that comes with being a team's most dominant receiver while piling on reps
He returns to the SEC with explosive play-making experience. Omega put up 205 yards receiving against Florida Atlantic on just five catches, along with 153 against Rice on five receptions, and three against Memphis for 128 yards.
Perhaps the biggest plus for Arkansas fans is Omega catches the ball with soft hands away from his body. He doesn't use his chest to catch the ball, making him a much more reliable receiver.
He posted catches of 40 yards or more in nearly half his games, which is something Arkansas has missed sorely. The Hogs averaged 13.2 yards per catch and the large majority of the receptions of 40+ yards came in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.