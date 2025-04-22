Arkansas' big flip pays no dividends, quarterback back in portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas created a buzz when they flipped four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava from UCLA to the Razorbacks as an 11th hour surprise.
Now less than five months later, coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs are on the other side of that surprise. Iamaleava is looking for a new home again and plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz from 247Sports.
A four-star recruit originally from Long Beach, California, Iamaleava was ranked the No. 22 quarterback in his class by the 247Composite and the 271st overall prospect.
Iamaleava had impressed in his first spring camp. After starting spring ball clear third on the depth chart behind Taylen Green and sophomore KJ Jackson, by the end of the 14 practices, Iamaleava seemed to be at least on par with Jackson or perhaps even the outright winner for the back-up spot behind Green.
It leaves the Hogs with three scholarship quarterbacks, Green, Jackson and Grayson Wilson. Blake Boda and Austin Ledbetter are also on the roster.
Madden Iamaleava is the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava, the former Tennessee quarterback who lost to Arkansas in Fayetteville in 2024 before reportedly engaging in an NIL standoff between the Volunteers and his representation. It ultimately led to his departure from the program. In a weird twist made for Hollywood, Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA, the same place that Madden was initially scheduled to go to before flipping to Arkansas. Now, according to Chris Low of ESPN, the two brothers will join forces at UCLA.
Pittman had this to say about freshman coming and leaving in December.
"It’s fair to play the best kids," Pittman said. "The depth chart should spell out where they are. Probably not, because if you pushed a freshman ahead of a junior and he was better than a freshman, you’d lose the junior. You’d probably just ought to just play who’s the best and stay with that philosophy."
In a what-if scenario only made possible by the nature of the portal and NIL era, Madden Iamaleava's cameo on the practice fields of the Razorbacks will go down as one of the more bizarre recruiting stories. The big recruiting day victory now nothing more than a hollow moral win.
