Did Razorbacks Land 5-star, No. 4 Overall Prospect Nate Ament?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — McDonald's All-American 5-star forward Nate Ament has made his highly anticipated announcement to commitment.
The 5-star stretch forward was originally scheduled to share his decision on ESPN April 1 which was the day of the All-American Game.
Without a refreshed timeline regarding an announcement, Ament's recruitment remained mysterious.
While the wait kept fans at Arkansas, Duke, Louisville and Kentucky on edge, Ament ultimately chooses the Volunteers.
The 6-foot-9, 190 pound forward possesses immense talent as he dominated his high school opponents in Virginia by averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, four 0 blocks and .four assists per game this season.
He led his Highland School squad to a berth in Virginia's Division II high school state championship game.
Despite pandemonium surrounding Ament's recruitment, he strung together several impressive performances putting the nation on notice of his ability.
During the McDonald's All-American Game, he displayed potential to be a certified stud at the college level with his surprisingly good handles, precision passing and consistent stroke for someone his size.
While he does have a slender frame, there is room to develop his body being in a college strength and conditioning program.
Body development would do him wonders going up against a conference like the SEC where he will face veteran players every night.
Ament's an NBA type of player with a high ceiling and who isn't a complete project type of athlete like some suggest.
He will have an opportunity at Tennessee to open driving lanes due to his ability to stretch the floor as a three point threat many teams could only dream about.
Tennessee is likely finished in its pursuit of high school talent for 2025 as Ament's commitment catapults its recruiting class to No. 11 overall.
For Arkansas, there's still a chance No. 1 overall prospect for the 2026 cycle, Tyrone Stokes could decide to reclassify and enter college next season.
The athletic 6-foot-7, 245 pound forward averaged nearly 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists during his junior campaign with a decision possibly coming soon since he took the summer off from travelling with his EYBL team.