Razorbacks could host another former Florida State transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Florida State transfer Jalen Brown is the newest target in the Arkansas receivers room a source tells Hogs on SI.
The 6-foot-1, 174 pound wideout spent his redshirt freshman season with the Seminoles. He started two games last season in nine appearances while posting eight receptions for 75 yards with four catches resulting in first downs.
Brown signed with LSU out of high school as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2023 class, No. 14 among wide receivers and No. 19 ranked athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
He chose the Tigers over 33 other offers including Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn and many others.
Brown could potentially be Arkansas’ second addition from Florida State this week as former teammate Trever Jackson signed with the program last week.
"At his best when he’s asked to just get deep as he has almost mastered the fly/go route," 24/7 director of high school scouting Andrew Ivins wrote back in his evaluation back in early 2022. "Also has beaten his fair share of cornerbacks and safeties on post/corner routes. Tracks the ball to a high degree once it's in the air and can make a grab over his shoulder. Has also gotten better and better at taking on defenders and making contested catches. Might stretch the field better than most, but must get better at working the short to intermediate numbers on the route tree and needs to learn how to extend plays after the catch, especially after contact. Will also likely need to add some mass if he’s ever going to be an effective blocker at the Power 5 level."
Jackson played one snap against Charleston Southern during the 2024 season which resulted in a two-yard rush in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Jackson will have four seasons of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman year as the scout team quarterback.
The former Seminole signed as the No. 89 overall ranked quarterback and No. 1,216 overall transfer in the portal. He signed with Florida State's No. 11 ranked recruiting class as a 4-star prospect, No. 391 overall, No. 26 passer and No. 54 athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks were potent in year one under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, finishing No. 10 nationally in total offense while averaging 460 yards per game last season.
Petrino's offense was one of the best in the FBS with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023.
Arkansas made an effort this offseason to be a tad more explosive with several smaller, shiftier receivers combined with taller, physical options like sophomore Monte Harrison, Florida/Pitt transfer Andy Jean and Charlotte transfer Omega Blake.
Last season, Arkansas proved it could spread the wealth, which is a benefit to Petrino's play calling style. Green completed passes to 21 different players with seven receivers hauling in 13 or more receptions.
Whether a product of Petrino's offense or not, Arkansas did produce the SEC's leading wide receiver, Andrew Armstrong, who caught 78 passes for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024. Armstrong signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.