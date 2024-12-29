Arkansas Excited at First, but Now Anxious About James
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Dazmin James broke the Arkansas record for longest touchdown reception Friday night, it was a pleasant surprise that excited Razorbacks fans.
It was evident afterward that such big play ability isn’t something Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has seen on a regular basis.
“He’s so talented, but he just hasn’t done what we saw tonight,” Pittman said. “But he had opportunity and I expect that to be all the time now.”
However, as he pulled in another big catch against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, toughed out an injury, and then made another, the excitement turned to anxiety. Hogs fans took to social media mid-game with concerns that if he makes another catch, the red-shirt freshman receiver’s phone would blow up with financial offers elsewhere and he’d be in the portal by morning.
Following his three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown performance that might have been much bigger had he not had to step out to avoid more permanent injury, James was named offensive MVP. It’s an honor former Razorback Marcus Elliott didn’t want a particular program just south of Memphis finding out about.
“Lane Kiffin, I’m gonna fight you if you call 83,” Elliott said on the “5th Quarter Postgame Show” on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock. “Leave 83 alone.”
It’s a shame this is the environment Arkansas fans have to endure. With hours remaining in the December window once the game ended, Hogs fans waited with gritted teeth to make sure James didn't end up shipping off to the highest bidder.
Of course, even though he will make it past the new year, there’s always 10 days in April where the checkbooks open up again that Sam Pittman and his staff must survive. James proved himself to be one of the "lights on" guys discussed in a wide receiver breakdown prior to the game.
He wasn't included in the list of players who could show something with the opportunity because quite frankly, it was hard to remember James was on the roster. The weekly two-deep can only hold so many receiver names and media members aren't allowed to see practice anymore.
However, among the type of receivers talked about is those who don't do as well in practice because they need the adrenaline that comes with being in a real game to actually show their potential. The rush heightens their senses, increases their agility and adds a boost to their speed.
That seems to be what Arkansas has in James. It puts Pittman in a unique situation as he is a man who heavily values practice performance.
However, he will need to find a set of lights for James to play under where 94-yard touchdowns make a difference. If he's not willing to let his breakout star show he's a true gamer, there's a coach out there somewhere who will.
And that's what makes Arkansas fans nervous. They just saw all the characteristics they crave in a Razorbacks receiver, and the last thing they want is to see that heart and skill walk out the door.