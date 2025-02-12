Razorbacks Join Other State D1 Schools in Favor of Raffles
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Things have changed a little with the times. Whether it's for the better or not is best left to the individual doing the wondering.
But it's hard to image a couple of decades ago all five athletics directors at Arkansas Division 1 colleges signing a joint letter in support or casinos proposing raffles to benefit programs.
Good grief, you couldn't mention the word "raffle" on broadcast television or radio decades ago. That was a dirty word along with casinos. Now they are sponsors just about everywhere you look.
Now Hunter Yurachek with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Matt Whiting at Central Arkansas, Jeff Purinton at Arkansas State, Frank Cuervo at Arkansas-Little Rock and Chris Robinson at Arkansas-Pine Bluff all signed a letter supporting doing whatever.
The letter didn't address anything specifically, but since there are two bills pending on raffles being proposed by casinos that would allow fans to place wagers on games from the stadium, you can probably figure it out.
“As intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve, it is more imperative than ever that universities and colleges competing within Arkansas have the resources necessary to compete and win within their conferences and nationally,” the ADs wrote. “We must continue to identify innovative ways to generate support for the college athletics programs at all levels within our state while remaining aligned with our educational missions.
“The ability to conduct responsible collegiate sports raffles would allow Arkansans and others to voluntarily participate in an effort that supports athletics across our state, but does not conflict with vital support for other educational programs. Whether it is the Razorbacks, Red Wolves, Golden Lions, Trojans or Bears, rallying together as a state to support our athletics programs is a collective win for Arkansas and the teams we love to cheer.”
Of course the Arkansas State Legislature's House Rules Committee at its scheduled meeting Wednesday is expected to disuss the whole thing. And, true to form, once one is proposed in favor somebody else is going to try and stop anything.
HB1044, proposed by Rep. R.J. Hawk of Bryant, would allow universities or affiliated nonprofits to hold raffles at sporting events. The funding could be used to pay athletes through affiliated Name, Image and Likeness collectives.
That proposal didn't get out of the rules committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.
HB1143, proposed by Rep. Jim Wooten of Beebe, would prohibit raffles conducted to pay athletes.
In August, Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff asked the Arkansas Racing Commission to change its rules to go beyond online poker and sports betting that are already allowed.
They want the commission to allow the commission to approve an NIL drawing game. A spokeswoman for the governor’s office said at the time the state did not have authority to enact such a proposal under existing law.
Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs opposes it, saying it would expand internet gaming like online slot machines.
Gameday raffles allow participants to buy a chance to win 50% of proceeds, while the other 50% of the pot is earmarked for a specific cause, such as NIL. Saracen and Oaklawn are the only online gaming available to Arkansas residents.
Missouri, South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky are among the SEC teams that have gameday raffles. They are also prevalent at the professional sports level.