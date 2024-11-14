All Hogs

Razorbacks 'Locked In' to Avoid Bye Week Blues Against Texas

There's two ways this rivalry game can go but Hogs hope it can find edge with hates Longhorns in town to renew rivalry

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman talks to Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Multiple Razorbacks mentioned the team was likely going through the motions as it prepared for a massive home game against LSU last month.

Arkansas' lack of attention and preparedness through a bye week and practices to face a quality Tigers team resulted in an embarrassing 34-10 home loss. Now, the Razorbacks turn to Texas with a focus of putting the Longhorns' postseason dreams to bed.

"We're attacking it, man," defensive tackle Eric Gregory said Tuesday. "We're not really just going through the motions. I kind of feel like how it was last [bye week], we kind of really were just going through the motions. I feel like this one man, it wasn't none of that. I mean we were hitting almost every day."

"I mean, you can tell the attention to detail is there more than it was the LSU week. So, I mean that's how I think we're attacking it."

"I think it was probably when I first saw that press conference, it was at the beginning of the year when the coach for Texas was like, you know, talking about how 'Arkansas fans hate Texas more than they love themselves,'" Carmona said Tuesday. "That was when I first was like, ‘Wow this is real.’ So it was exciting.

"When I first heard that, I kind of put it in two perspective and then obviously we locked in on all the other games, and now we’re here and it feels real, you can feel the rivalry. I’m excited to play in it and make history."

Turnovers in pivotal moments along with a lack of energy and enthusiasm in home games has limited Arkansas' team ceiling this season. This rivalry could bring out the best version of the Razorbacks similar to how it rost to the occassion against the Volunteers last month.

Texas could also force Arkansas into submission early in similar fashion to the Ole Miss loss two weeks ago as quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins played name their score. It seems like 2024 has been a tale of two seasons but that's been the plot for most of the past three seasons anyway.

