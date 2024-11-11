Arkansas Hoping Early Season Test Pays Dividends Down Road
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari threw his young team to the wolves against No. 8 Baylor. Baylor was coming off of a 101-63 loss against No. 6 Gonzaga and was seeking to atone for getting blown out on national television.
"[Gonzaga coach] Mark Few and I talked," Calipari said. "I said, ‘Well, thanks. I appreciate you doing that. So now I’ve got to play them.’ We knew they were going to be alert. They lost that game and now they’re coming back here, they played good."
Arkansas, Baylor and Gonzaga are part of a small group of ranked teams that decided to test themselves early against another ranked foe. The Razorbacks are just one of seven teams to take on such a challenge this early in the season.
"The teams you’re trying to compete with are like this team [or] like a Kansas," Calipari said. "These kind of people that we’re playing, and then playing them away from our building is important too. To, okay, you don’t have the home crowd riding you, can we come together and do this?"
The last time that Arkansas opted to challenge itself with a ranked opponent within the first two games of a season was the 2009-10 year under John Pelphrey when Arkansas took on No. 20 Louisville.
Arkansas will likely not play another ranked opponent until the CBS Thanksgiving Day Game against Illinois, who is currently the first team out of the Top 25. The next game against Troy will provide the toughest challenge until the marquee game in Kansas City. The Troy Trojans are 2-0 with wins over Toledo and New Orleans and are ranked just outside the Top 100 in the KenPom rankings.
Tipoff between the Trojans and the Hogs is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday from Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.