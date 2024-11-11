Pittman Trying to Use Longhorn Rivalry to Razorbacks' Advantage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is trying to rev up his team and educate the team on the heated rivalry between the Hogs and No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
With the transfer portal in full swing, only eight players are left from the 2020 roster which defeated the Longhorns 40-21 in Fayetteville. Pittman is using this as an opportunity to showcase the history of the rivalry to the rest of the team, going as far back as 1964.
"We showed them tape on the ’64 game," Pittman said. "They chuckled a little bit. It wasn’t quite as clear as nowadays tape. But Coach Hatfield running the punt back. Then the ’69 game when I believe it was president Nixon was at the game. We lost that one. The ’91 game over in Little Rock that we won."
Pittman is hoping that a blast from the past will motivate Arkansas heading into the penultimate game at home this year.
"I think you have to educate the kids on how big the game is to the fans [and] to the university," Pittman said. "I think rivalry games matter. I think this is one that certainly we haven’t played them in a long time."
The Razorbacks, like most SEC weeks is looking to make up a sizeable raw talent gap on the field. Arkansas also has plenty of key components of the team originally from Texas. On offense, quarterback Taylen Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson and top receiver Andrew Armstrong are all went to high school in Texas. Kicker Matthew Shipley went to high school about 45 minutes away from Darrell K. Royal Stadium, the home stadium of the Longhorns.
"Whether the university offers you or not a scholarship I think that has something to do with it too," Pittman said. "You're always trying to prove somebody wrong and if they didn't offer you a scholarship. Anytime you played some team from your state. It's a big deal."
Sarkisian said it best at SEC media days, this is a heated rivalry.
"Sark said it the best that Arkansas might dislike Texas more than they like themselves," Pittman said. "That might be a true statement and we understand that."