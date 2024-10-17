Razorbacks Put Out Stunning Injury Report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The initial availability report for Arkansas' game with No. 8 LSU is out and a few key Razorbacks are not listed.
Quarterback Taylen Green is not on the report after suffering a knee injury against Tennessee. Coach Sam Pittman was "encouraged" about Green's progression in practice this week on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday morning.
Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas is also not on the report for the first time this season. Kutas, who has been out since the third preseason practice, spent all of spring and fall at left guard and could make his season debut Saturday.
"Kutas practiced," Pittman said Monday. "He'll practice this week. Hopefully, he'll be available on Saturday."
The only two players on the report for Arkansas were defensive back Jaylon Braxton and running back Rodney Hill. Braxton is listed as "out" and will miss his fifth straight game with "tendonitis and a bone bruise." Hill is listed as doubtful.
For the LSU Tigers, a pair of wide receivers are both on the report. CJ Daniels, who missed the game against Ole Miss with a knee injury is listed as probable. Chris Hilton has not recorded a catch this season after suffering a stress fracture and is listed as questionable.
The full report is below:
Arkansas:
DB Jaylon Braxton, Out
RB Rodney Hill, Doubtful
LSU:
LB Harold Perkins, Out
WR Kyle Parker, Out
RB John Emery, Out
DE Princeton Malbrue, Out
OL Kobe Roberts, Out
LB Jake Ibieta, Out
OL Tyree Adams, Out
DT Jacobian Guillory, Out
WR Chris Hilton, Questionable
WR CJ Daniels, Probable
The report will continue to be updated until 90 minutes before kickoff 6 p.m Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.