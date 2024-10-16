Pittman Holds out Hope Razorback Quarterback Can Return
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Much of Arkansas' chances against No. 8 LSU will hinge on the availability of starting quarterback Taylen Green. Coach Sam Pittman provided a hopeful update Wednesday.
"I have been encouraged about how he’s practiced," Pittman said on the SEC Coaches teleconference. "He’s still not full speed yet. We certainly think there’s a possibility that he can get there. We’ll have to wait and see there. We have two more practices and a walk, but I have been encouraged about his progression this week."
Green suffered the injury in the Razorbacks' 19-14 win over Tennessee, officially categorized as a bone bruise in the knee, forcing backup Malachi Singleton to come up with a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
Regardless of who is at quarterback for the Hogs, LSU coach Brian Kelly is expecting a stiff challenge.
"[Their offense is] very diversified," Kelly said. "It’s going to be a great challenge on the road in the SEC. Really our focus is on our preparation this week to get ready for a great rivalry."
The Razorbacks and Tigers kick off from Razorback Stadium 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.