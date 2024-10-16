All Hogs

Pittman Holds out Hope Razorback Quarterback Can Return

Arkansas coach provides update on Taylen Green at SEC Teleconference on Wednesday

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Much of Arkansas' chances against No. 8 LSU will hinge on the availability of starting quarterback Taylen Green. Coach Sam Pittman provided a hopeful update Wednesday.

"I have been encouraged about how he’s practiced," Pittman said on the SEC Coaches teleconference. "He’s still not full speed yet. We certainly think there’s a possibility that he can get there. We’ll have to wait and see there. We have two more practices and a walk, but I have been encouraged about his progression this week."

Green suffered the injury in the Razorbacks' 19-14 win over Tennessee, officially categorized as a bone bruise in the knee, forcing backup Malachi Singleton to come up with a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Regardless of who is at quarterback for the Hogs, LSU coach Brian Kelly is expecting a stiff challenge.

"[Their offense is] very diversified," Kelly said. "It’s going to be a great challenge on the road in the SEC. Really our focus is on our preparation this week to get ready for a great rivalry."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) looks to pass as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 24-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Razorbacks and Tigers kick off from Razorback Stadium 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

