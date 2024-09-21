Hogs' 2025 Commit Shatters 20-Year Mississippi High School Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the best high school kickers in the country, Evan Noel, is considered a 5-star by Kohls and has been committed to the Razorbacks for nearly a year at this point.
Noel smashed a decade old record in Mississippi Friday night with a 61-yard field goal for his St. Stanislaus Catholic School team in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The kick would have been good from nearly 70 yards given the height and velocity the ball was hammered with as it passed over the goal post.
The previous state record was 55 yards set by Stephen Gostkowski of Madison Central High School in Madison in 2002. Gostkowski went onto a 14-year NFL career with the New England Patriots from 2006-2019 and Tennessee Titans in 2020.
For reference, Razorbacks kicker Steve Little's 67-yard field goal against Texas in 1977 remains a record for Arkansas. Of course, that was a Southwest Conference record with the SEC mark coming last season by way of Harrison Mevis' 61-yard game-winner against Kansas State.
Going into the week, Noel has been effective outside of a couple missed extra point attempts this season. He has knocked down 6-of-8 extra point attempts, 3-of-6 on field goals with a long of 47 yards and averages nearly 43 yards per punt.
The Razorbacks 22-man recruiting class ranks No. 28 in the nation, according to 247sports. Though the publication rarely rates special teams players, Khols has him tabbed as the No. 2 kicking prospect in the country.
