Razorbacks' Next Football Game in Memphis Will be 'Trap'
Arkansas football's new home-away-from-home was the site of their most recent victory. The Razorbacks have won their last six games in Memphis, Tenn., including their last four trips to the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman hopes the good fortune continues into next season as the Memphis Tigers host Arkansas Sept. 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
No. 25 Memphis finished an 11-2 season with a 42-37 win over West Virginia in the Miami Beach Bowl. The Tigers' losses were 56-44 at Navy and 44-36 at Texas-San Antonio.
The Razorbacks' meeting at Memphis in the fall could be termed a "trap" game. The Tigers are in the All-American Conference and might not get the Hogs' full respect.
Plus, the game fits the definition of a trap as it falls between an SEC game at Ole Miss (Sept. 13) and a home game against Notre Dame (Sept. 27). The Fighting Irish, arguably the most legendary of all college football programs, is the No. 7 seed in the College Football Playoff and squares off with No. 2 Georgia in Wednesday's Sugar Bowl.
Hogs quarterback Taylen Green is only 1-1 in the Memphis stadium. He lost 35-32 to the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 30, 2023, while the starting quarterback for the Boise State Broncos. He said that gave him added incentive to "come out on top" against Texas Tech.
This time Green helped dominate the action from the outset and earned game MVP honors. As usual, he displayed a team-first, humble attitude when asked about the award.
"I wouldn’t be up here without (my teammates) and without my coaches, so all the stats, you see what I do, I didn’t do it by myself," Green said. "Like I said on the platform when I got my award, offense, defense and special teams, they were (on fire)."
Green completed 11-of-21 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns; scoring throws were 94 yards to Dazmin James and 47 to Tyrell Reed Jr. Green ran 15 times for 81 yards and another score.
Green made two mistakes. He held the ball too long and was sacked for a safety and he contributed to a botched handoff to running back Rodney Hill on a read-option play. If Green can learn to get rid of the ball on time and eliminate turnovers, his incredible physical skills and strong arm could land him in the Heisman race.
WHAT MIGHT'VE BEEN: Dion Stutts committed to play football for the Razorbacks following his visit to the Fayetteville campus and immediate connection with Pittman. He would've been a member of the 2024 recruiting class but never got to wear the Arkansas jersey.
Stutts died in an ATV accident on the family farm in Batesville, Miss., June 13, 2023. He was a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman.
Pittman was asked following the Liberty Bowl victory if Stutts was on his mind during the team's time in Memphis. Stutts had graduated from Memphis University School.
"His momma (Shante') texted me," Pittman said. "He's in heaven. I’m sure he knows what’s going on. Of course, the family is struggling still. Obviously, anybody going through that would. But, he drove, what, an hour each way to stay on that farm (and go to high school in Memphis). But, yeah, I thought about him. His mother and I have texted."
DID YOU KNOW?: Arkansas is 30-8 all-time vs. Texas Tech. ... The Hogs have played in the Liberty Bowl game four times in the last 15 years. They're 4-3 all-time in the bowl game. ... Arkansas is 6-1 in its last seven bowl games and 3-0 under Pittman. The Hogs beat Penn State 24-10 in the 2022 Outback Bowl and nipped Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime in the 2022 Liberty Bowl.