Which Three Razorbacks Most Likely NFL Prospects Next Season?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has produced eight NFL picks during his first five seasons. The Razorbacks are expected to have at least one for this year in defensive end Landon Jackson as a projected first rounder by several outlets.
While looking up and down next season’s roster, one would be hard pressed to find at least one player guaranteed to be taken in the first round at this point. That certainly doesn’t mean the Razorbacks lack elite talent since they do have mid-round guys on the roster who can make a difference.
Xavian Sorey, LB
The Razorbacks' leading tackler last season transferred in from Georgia where he spent most have his time in a reserve role. Sorey can fly all over the field with great speed, confidence and above average IQ finishing with 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Should he make a similar jump next season as he did in 2024, Sorey could be in line to be one of the best linebackers in the country next. Realizing this would allow him to finally live up to 5-star status he was given in high school.
Cam Ball, DL
As Arkansas’ monster in the middle, Ball has continually improved his game and role with the team each year. From a lightly used redshirt freshman to a rotational starting role in 2024, he has embraced the work ethic sixth-year coach Sam Pittman loves to have on his roster which will provide defensive line coach Deke Adams experience in the interior.
The 6-foot-5, 310 pound defensive tackle recorded a career-high 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 2024. Ball will be one of the oldest players on the team.
Taylen Green, QB
The former Boise State transfer showed how dynamic he could be in his first season under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Highlight reel throws and big plays with his legs made him one of the more electric players in the SEC.
Petrino has a history of putting uniquely talented college quarterbacks in the NFL and Green has a tall ceiling with which to work. He improved his accuracy a bit even with more than a dozen dropped passes from wide receivers, but bad decision making hurt him at times
Green was a turnover machine last season with 12 fumbles, five lost and another nine interceptions in 2024. If he can trim those mental lapses down there is no reason Arkansas fans can't see him blossom into a top pro prospect.