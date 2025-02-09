Good News from Big Z Likely to Help Razorbacks in NET Rankings
Good news: Big Z, officially known as Zvonimir Ivisic, played the game of his life Saturday night.
Bad news: He woke up this morning wishing he could've made two key plays in the final 5.5 seconds.
Great news: Big Z had a career high 27 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals.
Distressing news: He missed a free throw with 5.5 ticks left that would've pulled Arkansas within one.
Really good news: With 4.5 seconds left and Alabama up three, Chris Youngblood missed his second free throw.
Really bad news: Big Z couldn't corral the rebound and lost the ball out of bounds, effectively ending the game.
Awful news: 'Bama used a 22-8 run early in the second half to lead by 18 and seemingly ice the win.
Terrific news: Arkansas outscored Alabama 24-8 to have a chance to win in the final seconds.
Fan-tastic news: Razorback rooters helped turn Bud Walton Arena into 'Bama's house of horrors in the final five minutes.
Terrible news: The gritty Crimson Tide did just enough in the last 2:26 to escape Fayetteville with an 85-81 victory.
Good news: Arkansas held preseason All-American and SEC Player of the Year pick Mark Sears to 11 points, seven below his average, and forced him into six turnovers.
Bad news: Youngblood tied Grant Nelson for scoring honors with 15, five above his average.
It gets worse news: 'Bama's Mouhamed Dioubate, who averages just 6.3 points a game, netted 15 in 14 minutes.
Can't get any worse news: Aiden Sherrell, who scores 2.8 per outing, chipped in with seven in just eight minutes.
National news: No. 3 Alabama will move to No. 1 as top-ranked Auburn and No. 2 Duke both lost.
Regional news: Crimson Tide pulled into a first-place tie in the SEC with Auburn, two games ahead of Texas A&M and Florida.
Good Fayetteville news: Hogs have won three of the last five games, losing two by a total of seven points.
Bad Fayetteville news: Arkansas' last two losses came in the friendly confines of Walton Arena.
Good schedule news: Hogs host LSU Wednesday. Tigers are 1-9 in the SEC and have lost six straight.
Bad schedule news: Razorbacks travel to No. 10 Texas A&M Saturday. Aggies are 7-3 in the SEC.
Really bad schedule news: Hogs are at current No. 1 Auburn Feb. 19. Tigers are 21-2, 9-1 in the SEC.
Hopeful news: Hogs are on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Regrettable news: Hogs are on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Good loss news: No moral victories in sports but Alabama figures to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, so no disgrace losing to the Crimson Tide.
Bad loss news: Once again, the Razorbacks failed to defend their home court. They've lost to Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama. Bad look for the resume.
Good bubble news: Hogs will likely get invited to the Big Dance, the NCAA party, if they win seven SEC games.
Better bubble news: Coach John Calipari's team is favored by Kenpom rankings to beat LSU, Texas and Mississippi State at home, and South Carolina on the road. That would be seven wins.
Great bubble news: Arkansas is also good enough to beat No. 15 Missouri in Walton Arena and win at Vanderbilt. That would be an amazing rally to finish 9-9 in the SEC after a disastrous 0-5 start.
Grim news: Razorbacks are 3-7 in the league and will likely have to fight to the end for every victory. They might next eight wins in the SEC to go dancing.
Good ratings news: Hogs had jumped to No. 43 in the NET rankings, which should be good enough to earn an invite to March Madness if they end up around that number.
Promising ratings news: Playing Alabama to the wire will be viewed as a "good loss" by NET and could allow the Hogs to maintain their No. 43 ranking, give or take a few slots.
Bad ratings news: Losses help determine team rankings but they're also affected by offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. Hogs' offense against 'Bama: good. Hogs' defense: bad.
Positive news: Adou Thiero scored 22 despite foul trouble. Johnell Davis added 13, Billy Richmond III had nine, and point guard D.J. Wagner handed out eight assists
Negative news: Wagner made only 1-of-6 shots, missed all four 3-pointers; Davis was 1-for-5 on 3s; and Karter Knox managed to play 30 minutes and not score a point.
Big shot news: Big Z made 5-of-9 from 3-point range and the same from inside the arc
Reality check news: The Razorbacks shouldn't lose when Big Z scores a career-best 27 points.
Outstanding news: "(Big Z) was outstanding," Calipari said. "Z made shots. (I said) Get something at the rim, and he did. He listened.
More Big Z news: "He played great," Wagner said. "He had a lot of big shots, he played hard. That just shows us the great player he is. I’m not really surprised by the way he played, because that’s who he is. He’s a great player and we all need him. He impacts our team every rep."
First, the bad news: Arkansas is 14-9 overall, 3-7 in the SEC, which is tied for 13th place.
Now, the good news: Hogs have become a good team, capable of beating about anyone.