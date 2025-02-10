Film Room: Calipari's Team Must Learn From Mistake Against Tide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coming out of a timeout with only seven seconds left in regulation, Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari was able to get two of his best shooters an open window to get shots off to send the game to overtime.
It was do or die time as the Hogs stormed back from an 18-point deficit with over six minutes left with a chance to upset its first AP top three team since 2022.
It wasn't enough, though. The Hogs stormed back from an 18-point deficit but could never get in front. As a result they missed a chance to upset an AP top-three team since 2022.
The Razorbacks lost, 85-81, but it wasn't because Calipari didn't do what the best coaches do. When they needed it he dialed up a play that was the right one if executed properly.
Junior point guard D.J. Wagner knew the plan to cross halfcourt and call a timeout to simplify the play drawn up by Calipari. While in the huddle, Wagner grinned toward senior transfer guard Johnell Davis a 'you got this' before retaking the court.
"[Davis] was supposed to shoot it or [Ivisic] because we told them, ‘They are fouling. They are going to foul you,’" Calipari said after the loss. "So you couldn't run something where the guy was going away from the basket, because he can't shoot it."
What you won't see in the clip is how Calipari stacked his four players at the top of the key in line with inbound man Billy Richmond. Alabama adjusted well causing Davis to extend his loop further away from the left wing which altered his decision to shoot.
"So we looped him, shoot it," Calipari said. "Could have been four but threw it to Ivisic, ‘Well, he was on me.’ Shoot it anyway. You get three shots."
Instead, the former FAU star handed the ball to big man Zvonimir Ivisic, who already made 5-of-9 three point attempts. The 7-foot-2 forward had a size advantage on Alabama guard Mark Sears but opted to put the ball on the floor and try to get open.
The play resulted in Ivisic being fouled by Sears to prevent Arkansas from sending the game to overtime tied at 83.
"So again, now that's a situation they absolutely understand," Calipari said. "You win or you learn. We learned there, and maybe I didn't communicate it as well as I should have.