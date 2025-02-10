All Hogs

See Super Bowl Top 10 Commercials, Biggest Trailers

In state without pro teams, Arkansas fans can skip game, but now see what was missed

Kent Smith

A football player picks on a fellow student in an NFL Super Bowl commercial supporting adding flag football as an official girls' sport in every U.S. state.
A football player picks on a fellow student in an NFL Super Bowl commercial supporting adding flag football as an official girls' sport in every U.S. state. / NFL Communications
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The one thing about Arkansas being a college only state is the SEC gets viewed similar to how a professional league would in a major city.

There are a lot of pluses to a situation like that, but one thing it also does is change how the Super Bowl is viewed. There are plenty of people in Arkansas who don't watch pro sports at all outside of the championship game or series.

Fortunately, when it comes to the Super Bowl, there is at least one thing disconnected fans can really care about. The commercials.

So, for those who didn't watch, missed a few commercials for bathroom breaks or to whip up more snacks, or who quickly gave up on a Philadelphia blowout of the Chiefs, here are the Top 10 commercials from Sunday's game. In addition, each major movie trailer is included.

Honorable Mention

Little Caesar's

Pringles

Top 10

#10 NFL

Unfortunately, the NFL blocks any of their YouTube content from being run on commercial web pages, including commercials. So, while this is the only ad that can't be played directly on the page, it can be viewed by clicking here.

#9 Taco Bell

#8 Doritos

#7 Reese's

# 6 Michelob Ultra

#5 Pfizer

#4 Duracell

#3 Dunkin' Donuts

#2 Budweiser

#1 Squarespace

So, which commercial would you have rated No. 1. Also, if new trailers are your thing, continue below to see which blockbuster movie trailers dropped during the big game.

Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning

Jurassic World Rebirth

Thunderbolts*

F1

Smurfs

How to Train Your Dragon

Lilo & Stitch

