See Super Bowl Top 10 Commercials, Biggest Trailers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The one thing about Arkansas being a college only state is the SEC gets viewed similar to how a professional league would in a major city.
There are a lot of pluses to a situation like that, but one thing it also does is change how the Super Bowl is viewed. There are plenty of people in Arkansas who don't watch pro sports at all outside of the championship game or series.
Fortunately, when it comes to the Super Bowl, there is at least one thing disconnected fans can really care about. The commercials.
So, for those who didn't watch, missed a few commercials for bathroom breaks or to whip up more snacks, or who quickly gave up on a Philadelphia blowout of the Chiefs, here are the Top 10 commercials from Sunday's game. In addition, each major movie trailer is included.
Honorable Mention
Little Caesar's
Pringles
Top 10
#10 NFL
Unfortunately, the NFL blocks any of their YouTube content from being run on commercial web pages, including commercials. So, while this is the only ad that can't be played directly on the page, it can be viewed by clicking here.
#9 Taco Bell
#8 Doritos
#7 Reese's
# 6 Michelob Ultra
#5 Pfizer
#4 Duracell
#3 Dunkin' Donuts
#2 Budweiser
#1 Squarespace
So, which commercial would you have rated No. 1. Head to our Twitter and Facebook pages to comment on what you would have chosen. Also, if new trailers are your thing, continue below to see which blockbuster movie trailers dropped during the big game.