REACTION: Razorbacks' Grit Sparks Huge Run Despite Falling Short to Tide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas ended up victim No. 20 of Alabama's season Saturday night losing 85-81 to the nation's No. 3 team.
Arkansas found themselves down 18 with 6:29 to go but never gave up, trading baskets over the next 90 seconds to get within three. Zvonimir Ivisic's career-high 27 points weren't scored in vain either as his leadership pulled the Razorbacks to a monumental upset.
"This team never stopped again, and they came back and they made plays," Calipari said of Arkansas after the game. "You know why? They played fearless. Instead of playing, you know, they played fearless, and that's what they have to do."
Coach John Calipari's inaugural season with the Razorbacks hasn't been what the fanbase envisioned with such a talented roster on paper. With high expectations not met, outside noise could have made an negative impact on this team but instead of quitting when things go bad there is never quit in the Hogs.
Although Alabama made 54% of its shots as the visiting team, many of those were highly contested in the post. No matter the degree of difficulty Arkansas presented it showed how much more physical the Crimson Tide are.
Being a physical team starts in practice, it's a mentality that is beaten into each player like brainwashed cult members. That's no shot at Arkansas or Calipari's roster building either since its extremely hard to practice a certain brand of basketball without enough guys to scrimmage.
One uncomfortable issue that needs to be addressed is Jonas Aidoo's ineffectiveness. The former Volunteer and All-SEC defender has been hampered by a leg injury throughout most of his time at Arkansas but he doesn't even look like the same player anymore.
Aidoo played seven minutes against Alabama with one rebound, one block and was 0-of-3 from the field. When rewatching how he played at Tennessee, there seems to be a lack of confidence while on the floor as his shot and defense appear flat.
Ranked as the No. 17 transfer, Aidoo came to Arkansas with a chance to be trained by one of the best developers of big men in assistant Kenny Payne but things have yet to gel. The former Volunteer isn't the Razorbacks only struggling transfer as senior guard Johnell Davis is finally hitting his stride in Fayetteville with his fourth straight double-digit scoring performance.
With freshman star Boogie Fland out and Aidoo becoming a nonfactor, Calipari's bench is swiftly headed to a seven man rotation with a brutal stretch of conference games ahead. Arkansas went into this game as underdogs with nothing to lose and embraced an opportunity of enhancing its tournament resume
"We had played with nothing to lose, and I talked about it all day," Calipari said. "[Alabama] had to win this game. We didn't. We just got to go and let's make it close and let's see what happens."