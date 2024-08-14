Despite Having Few Home Games, Hogs Get Friendly Travel Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas roughly two weeks away from starting its season in Little Rock against UAPB, it's time to revisit the Razorbacks' unique travel schedule. The Hogs will play their first five games in different stadiums.
Arkansas only plays in Fayetteville once before October — Sept. 14 against UAB. It has the fewest true home games of anyone in the SEC, with the annual Southwest Classic against Texas A&M finally drawing to a close.
The Hogs have just six games inside Razorback Stadium. Despite this, the travel schedule is manageable.
According to bookies.com, Arkansas will travel the fourth fewest total miles among SEC teams at 3,372 miles with an average road trip of just over 625 miles. LSU tops the conference, traveling over double the miles of Arkansas at 6,789.
Auburn travels the fewest at just 2,486. In 2023, because of four straight road games in which the Hogs went 0-4, Arkansas traveled the fifth most miles in the SEC at 4,748.
Coach Sam Pittman has drawn more attention to a different aspect of the schedule. Instead of the travel itself, Pittman says the team will need to get used to playing at different points throughout the day.
"We needed to a better job than what we did a year ago [on the road]," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "The difference is a little bit the time. There will be an 11:00, a noon, a night game, so we'll certainly have to get ready for that. I do know that our first two games are going to be at night and then in the morning, and then our third game will be in the afternoon. We'll have covered all those."
In another statistical oddity, because of the lack of long road trips, Arkansas is one of two SEC teams to play all 12 games on the schedule in the same time zone, along with Oklahoma.
The Razorbacks' first road trip is just 16 days away. Kickoff against UAPB is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
