Recent Ranking Underscores Pressure on Razorback Transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had two big issues last year. A lack of veteran experience on the roster who actually played a part on a successful team.
There were a few impact transfers, but all of them required on-the job training on how to lead a winning team. The Razorbacks also used 17 different starting lineups in just 33 games, mostly with an endless carousel of rotating guards.
Perhaps it should come as no surprise that incoming Florida Atlantic Owls transfer Johnell Davis was given the title of No.1 impact transfer out of the portal this year. Davis should be an instant fix to both issues. Davis has started 46 straight games for the Owls dating back to the 2023-2024 season. While nowhere near the iron man streaks of Cal Ripken or Lou Gehrig, that kind of continuity at the guard position is not to be taken for granted.
Davis also has something that no one else on the Razorback roster has to their resume, a Final Four appearance. Postseason experience isn't just handed out to anyone.
John Calipari is coming up on his 10-year anniversary of last making it to the national semifinal. Even the coach that is here to turn the program around hasn't made it since 2015 with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The pressure on Davis is immense, sure players like Boogie Fland and DJ Wagner provide some sort of backup plan if something goes amiss. The Razorbacks have another top-25 impact transfer in Jonas Aidoo, who has some postseason experience in the later rounds himself.
Even before the ball is even tipped, the picture is becoming clear. As Davis goes, so will the Hogs.
