Razorbacks Refuse to Have Bubble Burst at Bud by Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has been flirting with some massive wins in recent games and finally got over the hump with its backs against the wall against red-hot No. 15 Missouri on Saturday, 92-85.
After having three Top 10 teams — Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn — on the ropes before falling short in the past two weeks.
Arkansas appeared to be trending in a similar direction against Missouri before using a 51-point second half flurry to flip an eight-point halftime deficit into a much-needed signature win at Bud Walton Arena.
Five Razorbacks scored in double-figures and all eight scored at least one basket and grabbed a rebound in a balanced and intense team performance that was reminiscent of resounding wins at Kentucky and Texas earlier in the month.
Rather than let the nightmares of previous bad beats creep in, the Razorbacks responded with their backs against the wall and embraced a new mantra put in place by coach John Calipari.
"We’ve been close, but today I broke out the ‘refuse to lose’. I don’t care what you do, how you do it, refuse to lose," he said. "When it’s late in the game, refuse to lose.
"We lost to the 1-team, the 2-team and the 6 or 7-team. That’s who we lost to, and this team as a top-10 team. If they beat us today, they probably were 8 or 9. So, that was a big-time win, but you know what, now we’ve got to finish. Yes, we’ve won four of seven. 4-3, let’s keep going now. Good win, though."
The win looms large for Arkansas on a number of fronts. After entering the day on ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's "Last 4 In" list, the Hogs were in desperate need of a resume boost, especially after fellow SEC bubble teams Vanderbilt and Oklahoma picked up key victories.
With a fourth Quad 1 win under its belt and a steady climb in key metrics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, Arkansas is well-positioned for an at-large bid with at least a 2-2 finish to the regular season.
"Everybody watching this team knows we're getting better. Now we just gotta finish," Calipari said. "The greatest thing about this league, every time you play it's a Quad 1 game. The worst thing about this league, every time you play... It's just ridiculously hard."
For clarity sake, Arkansas' remaining schedule features one certain Quad 1 opportunity at Vanderbilt and a Quad 2 at South Carolina. Home games against Texas and Mississippi State are right on the border with the opponents needing to be inside the NET top 30 to qualify as Q1.
Regardless, Arkansas is free of any major landmines with only quality games left on the schedule.
The question always comes back to consistency with the Razorbacks and whether or not Saturday's stellar effort is any indicator of what is to come moving forward.
As Calipari sees it, the path to continued success rests within his team's confidence and killer instinct.
"You know how we want you to play. Go play,"Calipari said. "You're going to make mistakes. Next play. Keep going. You're into us, the scout, effort and diving and doing it. We had guys that were either trying to play perfect or — you ready — playing not to lose.
"You know prevent defense in football? It prevents you from winning. In basketball, when you play not to lose, 8 out of 10 you lose. You gotta play to win. You gotta stay aggressive. You gotta make the play that are there. "