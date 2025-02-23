Razorbacks' Shooting Reverses Fortunes to Sink Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas picked up a critical win for its March Madness hopes over No. 15 Missouri inside Bud Walton Arena, 92-85. The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 51-37 in the second half.
"We’ve been close," coach John Calipari said. "Today, I broke out the ‘refuse to lose’. I don’t care what you do, how you do it, refuse to lose. When it’s late in the game, refuse to lose."
After Missouri hit Arkansas with eight first half threes, it was the Razorbacks who made the critical jumpshots down the stretch.
The Hogs started the game 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, but finished the game a respectable 6-for-18. Zvonimir Ivisic broke a personal streak off 11 straight misses to give the Hogs a four point lead with 8:44 left in the game. Johnell Davis followed with a three of his own the following possession to give the Hogs some breathing space.
"I missed everything [against Auburn]," Ivisic said. "So what? Our team still depends on me, they need me. They’re with me to support me,"
Ivisic led the team with 20 points on 6-for-8 from the floor, including 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Five different Razorbacks entered double-digits including Ivisic, Davis, DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Karter Knox.
The Hogs looked to be coasting with a 10-pont lead with just 2:03 left, but Missouri just wouldn't go away, making key threes late in the shot clock and on offensive rebounds to stay within striking distance. Missouri won the rebounding battle 35-28 and outscored the Razorbacks 17-9 in second chance points.
The Hogs made just enough free throws, down the stretch to keep the Tigers at bay.
In the first half, it was guard Caleb Grill, who came into the night leading the SEC in three-point percentage (45.7%) with 13 points including two threes.
Despite Arkansas forcing 12 turnovers, the Hogs still found themselves down 48-41 when the teams headed to the locker room because of eight triples from the Tigers. The half ended fittingly on a buzzer beater three from Marques Warrick.
Arkansas tightened its defense in the second half, holding Missouri to just 36.4% from the floor. More importantly, Grill was held scoreless and went 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in the second half.
"We tried to run him off the line and speed him up," Davis said. "Just stay on him and be alert off the ball when we see him. Don’t leave him open shots and make everything tough on him."
The Texas Longhorns make the return trip to Fayetteville after losing to the Razorbacks in Austin 78-70. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN.