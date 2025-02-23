Arkansas Pitching Carries Razorback to Some Revenge Over TCU
ARLINGTON, Texas. — Arkansas enacted revenge two years in the making against No. 22 TCU, topping the Horned Frogs 2-1 in a pitchers duel. TCU dumped Arkansas out of the Fayetteville regional in 2023.
Coach Dave Van Horn shook his lineup in desperate search of offense. He started first baseman Cam Kozeal at first base in place of Rocco Peppi. He also opted to give Gabe Fraser his first collegiate start, replacing Nolan Souza at second.
For the first six innings, Arkansas suffered much of the same fate, only managing two singles off TCU starter Tommy LaPour, who at one point retired 11 straight Razorbacks.
Arkansas had its chance in the seventh. LaPour walked both Logan Maxwell and Brent Iredale on nine total pitches to lead off the frame and end his night. Cam Kozeal sacrificed both runners over to put both runners in scoring position with just one out.
Van Horn brought in Kuhio Aloy off the bench, who greeted Louis Rodriguez with a two-run double off the wall in left on the first pitch to give the Hogs the lead.
That would be all the offense that the Hogs would need as Zach Root struck out two in five innings of work, mixing all four of his pitches to keep TCU off balance.
Through two starts, he has a season ERA of 1,80.
The Hogs overcame its offensive deficiencies with some sparkling defense. Charles Davalan, playing in left field after starting the season in center, used all of his 5-foot-8 frame to rob a homer off the bat of Karson Bowen in the sixth to keep it a 1-0 game at the time.
Landon Beidelschies, pitching out of the bullpen for the first time in two seasons, came out of the pen and gave the Hogs 2 2/3 of scoreless relief facing just eight hitters.
Kozeal erased a leadoff walk in the eighth, starting sublime 3-6-3 double play in his first career start at first.
Closer Christian Foutch got the final four outs to record his first save of the year, touching 99 and working around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth. He stranded the tying run on third.
Michigan awaits the Razorbacks in the final game in Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday and will be streamed on FloCollege.