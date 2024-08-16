Arkansas' Thanksgiving Matchup in KC Officially Confirmed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas officially confirmed its Thanksgiving Day matchup against Illinois on Thanksgiving in Kansas City and broadcast nationally on CBS. It will be the second consecutive year that the Razorbacks will play Thanksgiving.
Both coaches are excited for the national time slot to showcase their programs on such a big stage.
"Playing in this time slot will provide tremendous exposure for both programs," Arkansas coach John Calipari said. "Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center is a premier arena that is located close enough that both fan bases can attend. We have a great deal of respect for coach [Brad] Underwood and his Illinois program."
A national audience will certainly be watching, with Arkansas and Illinois following the Bears and Lions game on CBS.
"It is an honor for Illinois Basketball to play on CBS on Thanksgiving Day," Underwood said. "We know the sports world will be watching.”
Sibling rivalry will take over the game. Zvonimir and Tomislav Ivisic will be opposite sides of the court, with each brother playing their first season's for their respective teams. Zvonimir transfers to the Razorbacks after transfering from Kentycky, while Tomislav will make his college basketball debut with Illinois.
The friendly banter has already begun, with Zvonimir leaving some fighting words for his brother in Croatian on Instagram.
"You won't be laughing like that when [play against] you," Zvonimir Ivisic said on his brother's post on Instagram.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 28 from T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Note: The comment was initially written in Croatian and has been translated.
