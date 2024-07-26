Commitment Primer: Arkansas Closes in on Pledge from North Louisiana
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Once again, the Razorbacks find themselves in a race to land another offensive line prospect, this time in Louisiana. Arkansas hopes to make inroads into the northern area of the state like it once often did.
Shreveport 3-star offensive guard prospect Lionel Prudhomme will choose between a Top 3 list of Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas Friday at around 3 p.m.. The Razorbacks have secured commitments from a pair of sought-after prospects in 4-star Connor Howes and high 3-star Kash Courtney.
The 6-foot-3, 300 pound guard from Captain Shreve High School received other offers from Houston, Tulane, Texas Tech, Missouri and Georgia Tech.
“These last 3 three schools were at the top of the race because of the consistency each coach has shown,” Prudhomme said. “The way that each coach wants me in their program way key [in my recruitment].”
Prudhomme has made multiple trips to Fayetteville, including an official visit last month. He is the No. 41 interior lineman in the 2025 class and No. 33 prospect in Louisiana.
Based off film, his frame allows him to be a sturdy lineman at the college level by way of lower body strength and solid footwork. Prudhomme doesn't allow simple pressures to overwhelm him at the point of attack.
Should he commit, he will be the No. 18 commitment for Arkansas’ 2025 class which continues to sit in the 28-33 range among recruiting services. The class is headlined by Top 30, 4-star linebacker Tavion Wallace from Jessup, Georgia.
2025 Razorbacks Recruiting Class
4-star LB Tavion Wallace
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
4-star OL Connor Howes
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star DL Caleb Bell
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star DB Taijh Overton
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star ATH Nigel Pringle
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star DL JaQuentin Madison
N/A K Evan Noel
