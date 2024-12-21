All Hogs

Arkansas Adds Safety with Nearly 200 Tackles Upon Arrival

Graduate transfer with starting experience joins Razorbacks

Daniel Shi

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) runs the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive back Quentavius Scandrett (35) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tem
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Xazavian Valladay (1) runs the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive back Quentavius Scandrett (35) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tem / Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman remain active in the transfer portal. Quentavius Scandrett, listed as a safety, committed to Arkansas Saturday, according to an annoucement made by the team's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Scandrett, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, comes to Arkansas after four years with Eagles. He started all 12 games for the Eagles in 2024, racking up 55 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. He had a season-high 10 tackles against Akron. Across four seasons, he appeared in 41 total games and accumulated 162 total tackles.

Originally from Lovejoy, Ga., Scandrett is a consensus three-star transfer and is the No. 28 overall transfer safety so far in the class, according to the On3 portal rankings. Scandrett will be in his final year of eligibility. He'll also be closer to home in Fayetteville than Ypsilanti, Mich.

On3, which takes into account both incoming and outgoing transfers, currently ranks Arkansas' portal class 67th overall and 15th in the SEC, only behind Alabama. Scandrett is the Razorbacks' ninth incoming transfer, compared to 27 outgoing transfers, which ranks tops in the SEC.


HOGS FEED:

• As if Arkansas fans needed more reason to hate Texas in playoffs

• Pittman snags defensive lineman from transfer portal

• Offensive tackle spurns Ole Miss; Hogs now in final two

• Persistence, Lineup Changes Lead to Better Shooting for Hogs

• 'Whack-a-Mole' strategy for Razorbacks may be only option

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football