Arkansas Adds Safety with Nearly 200 Tackles Upon Arrival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman remain active in the transfer portal. Quentavius Scandrett, listed as a safety, committed to Arkansas Saturday, according to an annoucement made by the team's X (formerly Twitter) account.
Scandrett, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, comes to Arkansas after four years with Eagles. He started all 12 games for the Eagles in 2024, racking up 55 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. He had a season-high 10 tackles against Akron. Across four seasons, he appeared in 41 total games and accumulated 162 total tackles.
Originally from Lovejoy, Ga., Scandrett is a consensus three-star transfer and is the No. 28 overall transfer safety so far in the class, according to the On3 portal rankings. Scandrett will be in his final year of eligibility. He'll also be closer to home in Fayetteville than Ypsilanti, Mich.
On3, which takes into account both incoming and outgoing transfers, currently ranks Arkansas' portal class 67th overall and 15th in the SEC, only behind Alabama. Scandrett is the Razorbacks' ninth incoming transfer, compared to 27 outgoing transfers, which ranks tops in the SEC.