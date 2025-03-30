Razorbacks Set to Host 'Elite' Quarterback for Spring Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas resumes spring practice for its spring game, college recruits like Austan Cristiaan are looking to come to town for a visit.
The 6-foot, 180-pound quarterback is excited to return to Arkansas for his third visit as a 2028 prospect.
He completed 21-of-42 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown in three games as a freshman, sitting behind highly regarded 2025 4-star passer, Carter Smith, who signed with Wisconsin as Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Cristiaan's team, Bishop Verot in Ft. Myers, Florida finished the 2024 season with an 11-2 record and berth in the quarterfinals of the state's 2S Conference playoffs.
"Sitting behind Carter was a great thing for me being able to see the type of leader he was and the control he had over the team," Cristiaan said. "He is a generational athlete and passer and having him in the QB room showed me what it takes to play at the next level."
It's pretty early for most 2028 prospects to have a star rating next to their names as 247sports has yet to release an evaluation score for high school freshman.
What Cristiaan does have is a solid offer at this point in his prep career with Arkansas, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Toledo and Florida International.
He's also received interest from several Power Conference teams such as Florida, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, South Carolina, Colorado, Alabama, Florida State and Boston College. Cristiaan has been trained by one of the nation's top quarterback developers, Baylin Trujillo.
Trujillo's training camp is based out of Orlando and has pushed out several highly rated quarterbacks over the past few years. He is currently tutoring 2027 4-star and Miami commit Dereon Coleman and 4-star Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs.
Cristiaan is an 'elite' prospect, according to Trujillo, who's seen plenty of his quarterbacks targeted by Bobby Petrino.
Montana native and 2025 Boise State commit Jackson Presley is one of the first passers to receive attention from the Razorbacks offensive coordinator when he returned to Arkansas.
Other college quarterback prospects under Trujillo to be actively recruited by Petrino include 2026 3-star Carter Emanuel and 2027 4-star Zac Katz.
There are quite a few younger passers such as 2028 passer AJ Chung (Arkansas, North Carolina and Florida State offers), 2027 Spanish River star Champ Smith (Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, West Virginia, Syracuse offers) and 2027 prospect William Jackson who has offers from the Razorbacks, Marshall, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Petrino and Trujillo have worked together for many years and get together anytime the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator is in Orlando recruiting. He will oftentimes sends college coaches around the area to setting up private throwing sessions and school visits.
Cristiaan credits his trainer for being instrumental in his development as a highly sought after quarterback. The current plan for him is to graduate high school in December 2027 of his senior year and enroll a semester early to take part in offseason training and spring practice.
"Baylin is a high energy guy which makes us all compete," Cristaan said. "He has helped with my footwork and being able to escape the pocket with quickness."