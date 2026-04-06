Razorbacks' Spring Stock Report: Who’s Rising, Falling, Holding?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks enter their third week of spring practice with noticeable patterns and players emerging from the pack.

For a new coaching staff which entered March with more questions than answers, it appears first-year coach Ryan Silverfield has a rough idea on what kind of team he has at this point.

While there are a few position groups still up in the air, the Razorbacks might actually know more than they thought just a month ago.

Stock Down

For the first time since the late 2010s, Arkansas is in search of a dependable kicker and that could come by committee.

The Razorbacks special teams unit is headed up by veteran coach Chad Lunsford, who spent last season on Hugh Freeze's coaching staff. While kicker Scott Starzyk initially announced his return to Arkansas for his sophomore season, he wound up transferring to rival LSU now under direction of first-year coach Lane Kiffin.

Lunsford acted quickly in adding Braeden McAlister (Georgia State) and Max Gilbert (Tennessee) out of the transfer portal, but Silverfield even said he's not sure what he has there at this point.

Returning sophomore Gavin Rush played primarily as the placeholder and spent time as back-up for punter Devin Bale in 2025. He has been a special teamer Silverfield has been pleased with so far this spring.

“Most of the special teams we’ve done, believe it or not, has been punt team and Gavin Rush has done a great job,” Silverfield said. “We’ve introduced field goal and some of those things, and that’s important. But mostly as a full unit we’ve done a ton of punt stuff.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

“Obviously it’s a little different if you’re kicking in the indoor, where out there in the wind you don’t know what it’s going to look like. Hopefully we get into the stadium next Saturday and get more into the elements of it.”

The Razorbacks have performed well on special teams more than they've missed across several different coaching staffs. But right now, the unit receives an incomplete grade and stock is being sold.

That can change quickly with a former successful Group of Five head coach leading the way.

Holding Stock

If there's one option among Arkansas position groups that can be a surprise next season it's the linebacker unit.

Bradley Shaw has seen a lot of ball over the first two seasons of his career, totaling 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He even showed off some play making skills with a fumble return for a touchdown against LSU.

"Bradley Shaw is having a really nice spring so far as well," Silverfield said. "I know he played a lot of football here, but he's trimmed down a little bit. He's really explosive and doing some really good things."

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

With veterans such as Stephen Dix and Xavian Sorey gone, Shaw has the talent to become one of Arkansas' most reliable linebackers in 2026 if he can elevate his best on a consistent basis.

Wyatt Simmons is another linebacker who played sparingly over the past two seasons, but came to Arkansas as a highly recruited prospect. He is the son of former Harding Bison's coach Paul Simmons, who led the program to a national championship in 2023.

Growing up with that level of mentorship from his father likely played a role in his dedication toward getting to the next level. Plus, his work ethic to crack the rotation last season is a big reason Silverfield is high on him early on in spring ball.

One player flying under the radar this spring whom Silverfield's high on is Howard (FCS) transfer Ja’Quavion Smith. The 6-foot-1, 227 pound linebacker saw extensive action in 22 games in his two-year college career, recording 49 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He became a pass rushing threat for the Bison in 2025 by making at least one tackle for loss in seven games.

"[Ja'Quavion] Smith, the transfer, man, he plays with a different edge about him," Silverfield said. "You can see it. He's really explosive. He runs the ball. He's vocal."

The Razorbacks will use the JACK position, which is a hybrid look for a linebacker who can be a stand up defensive end. Guys who will play that role include Charlie Collins, Steven Soles, and possibly Caleb Bell and Trent Sellers.

Trending Up

One of Ryan Silverfield's best assistant coaching hires of the offseason was David "YAC" Johnson, who came by way of Florida State in December.

He heads up the running backs, a group Silverfield spoke highly of during his Saturday press conference following the team's first scrimmage of spring practice. He has a versatile group headed up by Braylen Russell, Cam Settles, transfers such as Sutton Smith (Memphis), Jasper Parker (Michigan) and true freshman TJ Hodges (Bryant).

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"Braylen Russell, I've talked about, he's trimmed down," Silverfield said. "He's playing hard. His effort has been tremendous. We have this thing like you guys have heard me talk about our standard. Russell is in there for his effort almost every day. And I told him, that's the knock on you coming in, man let me see what you're capable of. How hard you practice and he's been great."

Smith has been a steady factor in Memphis' offense for most of his college career and is someone Silverfield has relied on. His transfer to Arkansas made sense and will certainly be someone coaches lean on offensively as a leader.

"I've seen a lot of Sutton Smith throughout my career and I know what he's capable of," Silverfield said. "He's doing some good things. Continuing to encourage Sutton, who's a shifty back, just to hit the ball and go downfield. A three-yard run, we'll take it.



Hodges has displayed his shiftiness in the open field as he made the highlight reel with an impressive run in Saturday's scrimmage.

"TJ Hodges is another true freshman who the first couple of weeks was big eyes and trying to figure it all out," Silverfield said. "Now he is getting settled so you get to see some of his speed and tenacity. We still have to teach him to run through the tackles."



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