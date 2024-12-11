Calipari Digs Razorbacks Out of SEC Cellar Just in Time
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari was very self-aware of where his team was after nine games. As the SEC has taken off and looks to be the deepest conference by a wide margin, the Razorbacks were still looking for its signature win.
Kentucky had Duke and Gonzaga. Tennessee had Baylor. Oklahoma had Arizona. Florida is 3-0 against the ACC. Missouri toppled No. 1 Kansas in a game that actually counts. Auburn has both Iowa State and UNC. Texas A&M had Creighton. The list goes on and on.
The Razorbacks' best win prior to the 89-87 win over No. 14 Michigan was a Miami team that had lost six in a row. No. 1 Tennessee handled Miami comfortably on the same court just 30 minutes before the Hogs took the floor inside Madison Square Garden.
"Normally as a coach you’re looking [at the schedule]," Calipari said. "‘Okay, do we have some wins in this league?’ Then I start thinking, ‘Are we the win?’ The way we were playing for a while. S**t, maybe they’re looking saying, ‘Jesus, we’re playing Arkansas. Thank God for that.’"
13 of the 16 teams in the SEC have at least eight wins through 10 games of the season. Under the old 14-team conference, the SEC's record for the most bids to the NCAA Tournament was eight set three different times in 2018, 2023 and 2024.
Someone with a really strong resume is likely going to get left out of March Madness, Calipari's hoping it isn't his Hogs. The Michigan win could go a long way in making sure that happens.
"Someone’s going to win 7-8 [conference] games," Calipari said. "They should get in the NCAA Tournament if they won at Miami and Michigan and played those other teams tough. They should get in, but it’s going to be one of those years."
Arkansas has three games remaining on its nonconference schedule, all ranked outside the Top 150 in the KenPom rankings. The Hogs will go to North Little Rock to take on Central Arkansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC+.