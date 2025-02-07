All Hogs

Numbers Don't Lie, Hogs Face Major Talent Deficit in 2025

Razorbacks rank among bottom of SEC in one major recruiting category making improvement tough

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas signed 22 transfers during the winter portal window and currently ranks No. 10 overall among SEC schools. 

Coach Sam Pittman's program is set to inject plenty of college experience into his roster for the 2025 season. The downside of this transfer haul is the average player rating boasts a flat grade of 87 which ranks worst among conference rivals with the exception of Vanderbilt.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackso
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Total team talent matters most in this day and age with College Football Playoff's expansion to a 12-team field. Arkansas was No. 26 in the ranking, but were only ahead of Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, which shows the depth of the league.

The chart below shows Pittman's tenure started off well with increased talent flow and fan excitement coming in over the first three off-seasons culminating with the best transfer class in program history following the 2021 season. However, Arkansas could not sustain its momentum as it fell victim to injuries, a doinked field goal and getting dominated by Liberty.

Season

Average Transfer Rating (Rank)

Overall Record

2020

86.51 (No. 12 SEC)

3-7 (10-game SEC schedule)

2021

87.54 (No. 9 SEC)

9-4 (4-4 SEC)

2022

90.43 (No. 2 SEC)

7-6 (3-5 SEC)

2023

88.33 (No. 8 SEC)

4-8 (1-7 SEC)

2024

86.95 (No. 14 SEC)

7-6 (3-5 SEC)

2025

87.00 (No. 15 SEC)

TBD

For a program that is perceived to be trending upward in the athletic department, numbers don't lie. There is proof in Arkansas' 2024 regular season that the team beat who it was supposed to but was downright dominated by most programs with a pulse.

Arkansas' three SEC wins came against teams with a combined record of 17-20 overall (8-16 SEC) which ultimately proved its home victory over then No. 4 Tennessee was fool's gold. Despite road wins over Auburn and Mississippi State, the Razorbacks trail each team in average player rating.

There's no promise for a conference win this fall, but at least Arkansas' consolation is the Tigers and Bulldogs will play at Razorback Stadium which gives them home field advantage. Coaching and schemes are necessary to compete in the SEC on and off the field, but teams need Jimmys and Joes to execute X's and O's, which is exactly who Arkansas lacks.

Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins gets behind Razorbacks safety TJ Metcalf
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins gets behind Arkansas Razorbacks safety TJ Metcalf on his way to one of five touchdowns at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Road games at LSU, Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee are also on the 2025 slate and there's no guarantee Arkansas will be able to improve off its 7-6 record. It definitely won't be easy as every other conference opponent brings in better transfers and high school freshmen every year.

When Hunter Yurachek fired Chad Morris, he mentioned his intention for the program was not only to compete in the SEC, but also win. With a hill of odds beginning to prohibit progress this offseason, there will be a steep climb for Arkansas to not only compete, but win at least six games in 2025.

