Total Team Talent Still Matters More With Playoff Expansion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Most folks will say that winning at a high level in college football is all about coaching and that will always be true. Recruiting championship level talent through the high school ranks and transfer portal remains essential to competing for a national title in an expanded college football playoff system.
Thanks to 247sports team talent composite ranking, it shows how important recruiting is for teams seeking national relevancy as Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame all rank in the Top 10 in talent. Penn State has consistently recruited the high school ranks averaging Top 15 classes well while not prioritizing the transfer portal as most have around the country.
SMU and Arizona State weren't expected to compete for conference titles, let alone earn berths to the playoff this season which is a testament to both Rhett Lashlee and Kenny Dillingham as young, motivated coaches. Both men led teams with solid Top 30 rosters and still went toe-to-toe against championship level rosters, but came up short against the likes of Penn State and Texas.
Indiana's 'Cinderella' run fell short in the first round, but first year coach Curt Cignetti's team doesn't appear to be going anywhere as he looks to improve a roster that ranked No. 57 last year. Cignetti's transfer class currently sits No. 17 overall and includes a commitment from former Cal Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was No. 14 among portal entrants.
Boise State's No. 76 ranked roster was carried by Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty and offensive wiz coach Spencer Daniels. The Bronco's pulled within three, 17-14 with 11 minutes left in the game, but couldn't quite overcome its early 14-point deficit before falling 31-14.
Danielson's team showed it belonged in the playoff conversation after all even if its roster lacked talent on paper compared to the Nittany Lions. It would have been an uphill climb each game for Boise State coaches to scheme three consecutive victories in the postseason, but it did give dominant Group of Five teams a sense that theycan compete also.
When college football decided to expand from a four to 12-team field, Arkansas along with many teams around the country, felt good about its chances to receive a playoff berth. Not that it should be expected, but it gives teams much more to play for as the final weekend of the regular season had playoff implications like never before.
The Razorbacks ranked No. 26 in team talent this season with a score of 779.17 which was the highest score Arkansas has earned since 247sports started tracking in 2015, but were only ahead of Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in the SEC.
Combining the No. 29 ranked recruiting class that has four 4-star signees, No. 14 transfer portal haul and an exodus of several starters and key contributors, it'll be interesting to see exactly where Arkansas' roster sits come July for SEC Media Days.
Coach Sam Pittman will have two players return next season in Jaheim Singletary and Xavian Sorey who both came to college as 5-star prospects. There are currently 15 returning players and six transfers committed who began their careers as 4-stars which brings the total to roughly 25.
As of now, Arkansas' roster could range anywhere between mid-20's to Top 30 next season with Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State labeled possible victories. Seven of the Razorbacks' eight conference opponents in 2024 were ranked in the Top 20 with three in the Top 10 of 247sports team composite ranking.
The Razorbacks may not be able to compete for a playoff spot every season, but should at least be competitive with the likes of Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and most of its non-conference opponents every year. With most of Pittman's coaching staff remaining intact and dynamic quarterback Taylen Green to return, there could be hope of something more than 6-6 next year.