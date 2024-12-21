BREAKING: Razorbacks Land Lockdown Corner out of Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Jordan Young has committed to Arkansas.
Arkansas hosted Young for an official visit this week after entering the transfer portal after recording 69 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 12 pass break-ups and one interception in two seasons with Cincinnati. The 6-0, 185 pound cornerback signed with the Florida Gators out of high school as a 4-star prospect in the 2021 class.
The Bearcats finished No. 75 nationally in pass defense at 223 yards per game. Young helped the group hold quarterbacks to just 16 touchdowns through the air while he was given a 74.7 Pro Football Focus grade, only 290 yards allowed in coverage and played a team-high 604 defensive snaps.
As a recruit, Young was the No. 392 player in the country, No. 30 among defensive backs and No. 60 player in the state of Florida. He committed to the Gators after receiving nearly 30 scholarship offers including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina and West Virginia, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks are in need of immediate help to improve their pass defense which regressed drastically from 2023 when it ranked No. 32 nationally while surrendering 208 yards per game. Arkansas plummeted to No. 108 this season at a shade over 242 yards through the air per game.
Young is Arkansas’ No. 13 transfer commitment of the cycle and No. 4 on a busy Saturday morning. His addition likely pushes the Razorbacks back into the Top 20 in 247sports portal rankings.