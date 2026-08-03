Record-breaking Razorbacks Track Star to Play Football, too

Maurice Gleaton Jr. is blazingly fast. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey can find a use for that speed as they look to find creases in opposing defenses.

"He's a world-class track athlete," Silverfield said at his Aug. 3, 2026, press conference. Gleaton is going to Arkansas for Track, but he will now be on a football scholarship as well.

"We'll take fast guys," Silverfield said. "Now, can they catch football, and can they hold on to it? But with Maurice, it was predominantly to come here for track. And then we talked with Maurice and his family, and said, 'Hey, you want to come here?' And ultimately we put him on a football scholarship."

In high school, he became the first Georgia prep runner to break the 10-second barrier with a 9.98-second 100m. At the University of Georgia, he ran a 6.55-second 60-meter dash, the third-fastest time in school history.

"There'd been some dialogue back and forth," Silverfield said. "We had mutual connections, and those people reached out and said, 'Hey, you know, I know Maurice is taking an official visit there for track.' I reached out to Coach Case, like always, and had that positive dialogue. And to his credit, he's like, man, listen, more of my guys that want to play football for you, he goes, 'I want you to have so much success.' In fact, I saw him yesterday in the neighborhood. I'm excited he's going to come out and watch some practices."

The glaring question is where does he fit into the offense. His early role will likely be a mix of special teams duties as well as some gadget plays to stretch the defense, horizontally and vertically.

Gleaton's devastating speed could be the secret sauce for Cramsey and the offense this fall. When camp starts Aug. 5, we'll get a glimpse of how all of it all melds together.

As we stand here on the cusp of preseason, fans' spirits remain high despite national pessimism. Tidbits like this are what keep Hog fans minds aflutter before bed.