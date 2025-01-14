Regional Recruits Come Away Impressed by Hogs' Junior Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and his staff had no choice but to hit the road running once the regular season ended. The early national signing period along with a month long transfer portal gauntlet challenged the Hogs but with the schedule slowing down a tad, it was time for Junior Day last Saturday.
At least one scholarship offer was extended this weekend to Owasso, Oklahoma sophomore defensive back Bryson Brown. Brown spent most of his early childhood in Pine Bluff before relocating to Tulsa when he was eight-years old.
"I always have a great time whenever I'm on campus," Brown said. "It definitely felt good getting offered from my home state. My plan is to visit again later in the year."
One of Arkansas' top 2026 prospects, Cody Taylor, made trip No. 10 from nearby Greenwood. The 6-foot-3, 309 pound offensive lineman is projected to play guard at the collegiate level.
He tells Hogs on SI that the visit "went well, just a normal visit", which included an opportunity to attend Arkansas' basketball game against No. 8 Florida at Bud Walton Arena. All prospects toured facilities and had a meet-and-greet with coaches.
Historically, Greenwood's program has developed several talented college prospects and Taylor is one of them going into his senior campaign. He is one of the more decorated high school offensive lineman as a three-year varsity starter, back-to-back 6A state champions, two-time 6A West All-Conference performer with 2230 snaps in his career, 161 pancakes, only one-half sack given up for a team that's won 70 consecutive home games.
Taylor has been to Arkansas at every opportunity and holds offers from Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, UNLV, Toledo, Florida Atlantic and Arkansas State. He is rated a 3-star by 247sports as the No. 509 overall prospect nationally, No. 44 interior lineman and No. 7 player in the state, according to 247sports
Hamburg running back Ni’kel Lewis wasn’t a well known talent as a sophomore in 2023 in limited reps. Once his junior year started it was hard for Lions’ coaches to keep him off the field finishing No. 4 among in-state rushers with 1,944 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He also showed himself to be a dependable receiver out of the backfield catching seven passes for 228 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns.
“The visit went very well, I’ll be back,” Lewis said. “Running backs coach [Kolby Smith] and I have built a bond.”
Tulsa Union junior running back Tay Perry rushed for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 404 yards and another five scores for an average of 37 yards per catch. The 5-foot-7, 170 pound tailback reports a 4.5 second 40-yard dash.
He enjoyed his Junior Day visit and looks forward to making a return visit.
“I loved it. I like how they do their academics and I wouldn’t takeaway anything,” Parry saidI. "[I] would go back anytime.”
Bryant’s leading receiver Kamauri Austin returned to town for the first time since his regular season visit in November. The 6-foot-4, 195 pound Bryant product caught 36 passes for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and currently holds an offer from Marshall.
“I had a great time,” Austin said “It was really a great experience and i’m looking forward to going back again in the spring.”