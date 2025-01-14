Regional Recruits Come Away Impressed by Hogs' Junior Day

Talented 2026 RB Ni’kel Lewis out of Hamburg. Solid initial burst of speed, good hands, not afraid of contact.



Jumped onto the scene in 2024 as a junior & finished with 1,944 yards and 25 touchdowns, 7 rec for 228 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns, 33 ypc. pic.twitter.com/fIj72hxZim